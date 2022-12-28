ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 committee releases transcript of Vos testimony

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released transcripts Friday of an interview it conducted with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to find what, if any, influence former President Donald Trump exerted on the speaker to overturn the election results. According to Vos’ testimony, the speaker had no contact with Trump or...
WISCONSIN STATE
Arizona recount shows Democrat Kris Mayes beat Republican Abe Hamadeh

Democrat Kris Mayes is the winner of Arizona's attorney general race, a state judge announced Thursday. Mayes defeated Republican Abe Hamadeh by 280 votes after a mandatory recount was triggered due to how close they were separated after the initial tally in November, when Mayes led by roughly 500 votes out of 2.5 million cast.
ARIZONA STATE

