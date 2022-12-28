MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released transcripts Friday of an interview it conducted with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to find what, if any, influence former President Donald Trump exerted on the speaker to overturn the election results. According to Vos’ testimony, the speaker had no contact with Trump or...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO