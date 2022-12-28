Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Zelenskyy made a secret phone call to Mitch McConnell urging him to pass a provision that would give Ukraine the seized fortunes of Russian oligarchs: report
Zelenskyy called McConnell one day before his US visit, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Congress ultimately passed the provision.
Donations to GOP leaders were not disclosed because reporters freak out if you donate to Republicans, says Bankman-Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried says that the donations he made to Republican leaders were not disclosed due to the fact that journalists always freak the hell out when people donate to GOP leaders.
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023
While the legislation is mostly on the state level, many of these laws will have major impacts across the country.
Jan. 6 committee releases transcript of Vos testimony
MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released transcripts Friday of an interview it conducted with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to find what, if any, influence former President Donald Trump exerted on the speaker to overturn the election results. According to Vos’ testimony, the speaker had no contact with Trump or...
6abc
Arizona recount shows Democrat Kris Mayes beat Republican Abe Hamadeh
Democrat Kris Mayes is the winner of Arizona's attorney general race, a state judge announced Thursday. Mayes defeated Republican Abe Hamadeh by 280 votes after a mandatory recount was triggered due to how close they were separated after the initial tally in November, when Mayes led by roughly 500 votes out of 2.5 million cast.
‘I didn’t know where the bathroom was at the Capitol yet’: Lawmakers detail what it’s like being freshmen legislators
Freshmen are metaphorically thrown into the fire in our legislature.
Comments / 0