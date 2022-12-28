ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, KY

Kentucky grocery store wouldn’t hire man because of his dreadlocks, lawsuit says

By Rick Childress
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRt0y_0jwo2tAC00

A Hometown IGA grocery store in Whitley County declined to hire a man last year because he refused to cut his dreadlocks, which he said he wore for religious reasons, a federal discrimination lawsuit filed Tuesday said.

In September 2021, Matthew Barnett interviewed to be an assistant manager at an IGA in Williamsburg, Ky. According to the suit — which was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission — Barnett was told that he would need to cut his hair to be hired for the position. He refused and was not hired.

Barnett is a Spiritualist Rastafarian and his “hair is long and worn in dreadlocks in order to connect him to God,” the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, states. The suit names both the Hometown IGA and Houchens Food Group, IGA’s parent company.

By not attempting to make an accommodation for Barnett’s religious beliefs and practices, the store violated Barnett’s religious rights outlined in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a press release from the EEOC said.

“No employee or applicant should have to choose between their religion and their job,” said EEOC Indianapolis District Director Michelle Eisele, in the release.

The commission filed the suit after making attempts to reach a pre-litigation settlement. In January, the commission issued a Letter of Determination to IGA, noting that it found reasonable cause to believe that the store had subjected Barnett to religious discrimination.

The letter invited the company to join in conciliation methods that would “remedy the discriminatory practices” found in the letter but an agreement couldn’t be reached.

The suit seeks to push the store to institute policies that accommodate the religious beliefs of employees as well as compensate Barnett with “appropriate back-pay” and any other monetary losses suffered due to the “unlawful employment practices.”

“Employers must consider reasonable accommodations, as necessary, which allow employees and applicants to hold jobs without sacrificing their religious beliefs,” said Ken Bird, a regional attorney with the EEOC said in the release.

The case is being brought forth by the commission’s Louisville office.

A request for comment sent to Houchens is yet to be returned.

Comments / 16

Michael Jody
2d ago

This is what I found on his religion. It has very strict guidelines, if not followed he really cannot say that that is his religion so he might not have a case, Rastafari “livity,” or the principle of balanced lifestyle, includes the wearing of long hair locked in its natural, uncombed state, dressing in the colours of red, green, gold, and black (which symbolize the life force of blood, herbs, royalty, and Africanness), and eating an “I-tal” (natural, vegetarian) diet. They consider their body to be a temple, based on the Old Testament teachings. Rastas do not drink alcohol or eat food that is not nourishing to their body, which includes meat. Many follow a strict dietary law called ital, which states that all food must be completely natural and raw.

Reply(1)
2
Related
q95fm.net

Williamsburg Hometown IGA Sued For Religious Discrimination

The Williamsburg Hometown IGA is being sued by the EEOC for alleged religious discrimination. The federal agency claims in the lawsuit that the grocery store refused to hire a man due to his religious beliefs. This would be a violation of federal discrimination law. According to the lawsuit, the grocery...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP still investigating Eli death

Four days after a man died at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room, Kentucky State Police Post 15 is continuing to investigate the circumstances of a death in the Eli community. Trooper Jonathan Houk with Kentucky State Police Post 15 told WJRS News Thursday evening that the investigation is still...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY county to create own garbage service after negotiations fail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county and a garbage service company are ending their relationship after failed negotiations. On Tuesday, Davidson Sanitation posted on Facebook it would be ending garbage pickup to people in Jackson County. Company officials told the Jackson County Fiscal Court it would need...
wymt.com

Hundreds without water in Harlan County

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WATE

Standoff ends in arrest

A Pineville man was arrested after deputies say he was shooting at them from a home on Highway 119 Monday evening, according to Bell County Sheriff’s Department. A Pineville man was arrested after deputies say he was shooting at them from a home on Highway 119 Monday evening, according to Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thebig1063.com

KSP: Harlan County missing woman

From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Middlesboro Police posted a picture of the truck, a 1982 Ford, on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Officers say the vehicle was stolen from Westend Homes at around 3 a.m. If...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WTVQ

Police identify man whose body was found in snow near Berea

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year-old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
BEREA, KY
wymt.com

Suspect arrested and charged in Pineville shooting

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County deputies were dispatched to US-119 near Pine Mountain Storage after they received a call about a road rage incident on Monday, December 26th. Bell County dispatch received the call at 5:32 p.m. Police say the suspect, identified as Michael Shane Douglas, reportedly shot at...
PINEVILLE, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
18K+
Followers
400
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy