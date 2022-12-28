Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO