abc7ny.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger arrested in Pennsylvania, charged in 4 students murders
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. -- A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains region. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, appeared before a judge in Pennsylvania earlier Friday. Kohberger now has the option to either waive extradition and return voluntarily to Idaho, or Idaho will initiate extradition proceedings through their governor's office.
abc7ny.com
'Just in shock': Atlanta area residents react to boil water advisory
Carol Yancey of the Atlanta metro area was planning to spend a festive Christmas holiday with her large extended family. But she said the threat of possibly contaminated water in Clayton County ended her holiday plans. Boil water notices were issued last weekend and this week in Georgia's Atlanta metro...
