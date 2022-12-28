CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. -- A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains region. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, appeared before a judge in Pennsylvania earlier Friday. Kohberger now has the option to either waive extradition and return voluntarily to Idaho, or Idaho will initiate extradition proceedings through their governor's office.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO