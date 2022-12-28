Read full article on original website
Woman arrested after knife assault, deadly shooting in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday afternoon, officials with the El Paso Police Department provided an update to Monday evening’s deadly shooting on the city’s Eastside. EPPD officials say 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after 41-year-old Adrian Maldonado was found dead at […]
PD: Man fatally shot in East El Paso, suspect still at large
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are still searching for the gunman after a shooting on the morning of December 28, at the 11/11 bar, located at 1440 North Zaragoza Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim had been shot by an individual with a rifle who had emerged from a vehicle. The […]
KFOX 14
Police release statement on three arrests made in south central El Paso over the week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a statement released by the El Paso Police Department, three migrants from Venezuela were arrested after neighbors raised concerns over migrants in the Segundo Barrio. The complaints ranged from "drug activity" and people taking advantage of the migrants. Starting on Thursday morning...
UPDATE: Two more arrests made in murder of ‘Mo’ Rogers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department announced this evening that two more people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Maurice Rogers. 18-year-old Asthon Munoz and a 16-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, were taken into custody in El Paso with the help of Texas Department of Public Safety officials […]
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after shooting in front of 11:11 Bar in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the man who died after a shooting in front of a bar in east El Paso on Wednesday. The shooting happened outside the 11:11 bar at 1441 N. Zaragoza. Police officials identified the man who died as 35-year-old Alonso Lamas Chavez. Upon...
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after rollover in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who died after a rollover in northeast El Paso on Friday. The crash happened at 6700 Alabama. Officials identified the man as 48- year old Oscar Muniz. According to what has been discovered so far, Muniz was...
PD: Arrests made near Sacred Heart Church
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to EPPD, there has been an increased presence of officers in the area near Sacred Heart Church and various complaints from migrants and local residents. According to a press release from EPPD, two migrants from Venezuela were arrested and one was detained recently near Sacred Heart Church. On Friday Dec. […]
City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets
EL PASO, Texas -- Officials with the city of El Paso say there has been a rise in complaints from residents near Sacred Heart Church. A city spokesperson says residents have complained of drug use, drug paraphernalia, harassment, intimidation, and littering. The city adds that it is increasing its law enforcement presence in the area The post City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
1 man dead in shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police are looking for the alleged shooter who shot and killed a man outside an eastside bar. The shooting happened in front of the 11/11 Bar at 1441 N. Zaragoza around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A man who had been shot was found...
Man barricaded himself after reported domestic assault in Far East El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Police Department, on Monday a man barricaded himself in a home in Far East El Paso and prompted the SWAT team to be called out after reportedly punching a woman and holding a knife to her throat while holding 1-year-old infant. Police arrested 36-year-old Hector […]
KVIA
Shooting in East El Paso leaves one person dead
EL PASO, Texas - Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene of a shooting that took place in East El Paso before 2 A.M. Wednesday morning. It happened 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Police tell ABC-7 two people in a white vehicle shot a man leaving the 1111...
City responds to press conference held by migrant advocates regarding ‘offensive’ mural
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of migrant advocates based in San Antonio called an urgent press conference Thursday, Dec. 29, at Sacred Heart Church due to EPPD taking down a mural depicting the journey of migrants in Downtown El Paso. The City of El Paso has since then responded to the allegations, stating […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 30, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KVIA
Victim shot in far east El Paso during fight
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a person was shot Wednesday morning during a physical altercation within a group. According to officials, it happened before 3:18 a.m. at 366 Citadel. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is...
City gives tour of former Bassett Middle School, serving as migrant shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso’s Office of Emergency Management gave local media outlets a tour on Friday of the former Bassett Middle School in Central El Paso which will serve as a temporary shelter for migrants. This is one of two vacant schools that the El Paso Independent School District […]
KVIA
Machete attack in central El Paso leaves one person injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was attacked with a machete Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. They were called out to Noble Street and Myrtle Avenue. A separate scene related to the investigation...
Man hospitalized after being mauled by 10 dogs in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old man was walking to a nearby store in Ciudad Juarez on Dec. 25 when he was mauled by 10 dogs. According to our news partners across the border, Julio Cesar Diaz Ramirez was attacked by the dogs which left multiple lesions on different parts of his face and […]
Courthouse News Service
El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Services capacity drops slightly due to increase in adoptions
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services main shelter in northeast El Paso continues to be over capacity. In September, they reached over 1,000 animals, when normally they can house 300-400 comfortably. Capacity has been a problem at El Paso Animal Services for several months, it’s...
Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- One woman is dead after being stabbed in central El Paso Sunday afternoon. It happened on the 3700 block of Truman Avenue, near Travis Elementary School. Police say the call came at around 5 p.m. ABC-7 crews at the scene saw police blocking off the street. A police spokesman says the woman was in her The post Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
