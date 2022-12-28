ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
newsdaytonabeach.com

21 Year-Old Arrested in Port Orange, Charged with Robbery in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - 21 year-old Collin Calvert has been arrested in connection to the December 19th armed robbery of the Mobil station on Pine Lakes Pkwy in Palm Coast. Calvert, a Volusia County resident, was initially taken in on unrelated charges by the Port Orange Police Department. The investigation...
PALM COAST, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille

My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Standing O: Mary Louk, the full-time volunteer

Most people who volunteer don’t do it for the recognition. Mary Louk — whose husband, she says, claims she’s a full-time volunteer — is one of those people. Louk would prefer the attention go to any one of the many organizations she helps. She’s directly involved...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Zoey Fields

Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location

Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop is expected to fully open on March 17. The event will be held on Jan. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Orange Park location at 1464 Park Avenue, Suite 1472. The event is free and to the public and local representatives and dignitaries are expected to be present, Hagan Ace Advertising and Marketing Director Tera Lageman said.
ORANGE PARK, FL
wmfe.org

St. Johns River finally drops below flood stage at Astor

For the first time in more than three months, the St. Johns River at Astor in western Volusia and northern Lake County has dropped below flood stage. The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that the river had been above flood stage since Sept. 16. Then heavy rains from Hurricane Ian...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

A Year in Review: The best Cops Corners of 2022

Information. Police were dispatched to the home of an 81-year-old Ormond Beach man after a burglary alarm went off, and the culprit turned out to be of the four-legged kind. According to the incident report, the man told police that he had heard a loud noise before the alarm went off, and police saw that the glass door leading to a back room had been knocked down. Suspecting the home had been burglarized, the reporting officer called for a second unit to assist. The residence was cleared, and police noted the damage was only present in the back room of the home, with paintings and paint brushes scattered on the floor along with the broken glass.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Can you help ‘Elfie’ find his owner?

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — This dog may look festive and cheery, but officials at Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach think he’s probably a bit stressed since apparently getting lost. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. HHS workers believe the stray dog, outfitted in a green...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy