WESH
'Losing a big piece of history': Historic DeLand hotel at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It appears the dreams for a historic DeLand hotel will have to change. Despite recent restoration work, the city now says the old Putnam Hotel could collapse and is beyond repair. "DeLand's definitely losing a big piece of history," resident Corey Beam said. The Putnam...
WESH
Volusia County still feeling impacts of hurricane during holidays
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The holiday season is upon us, but for many along the Atlantic Coast, it’s just not the same as they work to recover from hurricane damage. “I never made it over the bridges so I had to stick it out here," said James Metzenheim, a Daytona Beach resident.
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ found
Little Saigon Cafe, 1975 Wells Road in Orange Park, was temporarily closed on Dec. 15 after inspectors found “evidence of vermin and rodent activity.”. The restaurant reopened on the morning of Dec. 17 after the high priority violations were corrected. High priority violations are deemed the most severe.
newsdaytonabeach.com
21 Year-Old Arrested in Port Orange, Charged with Robbery in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. - 21 year-old Collin Calvert has been arrested in connection to the December 19th armed robbery of the Mobil station on Pine Lakes Pkwy in Palm Coast. Calvert, a Volusia County resident, was initially taken in on unrelated charges by the Port Orange Police Department. The investigation...
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille
My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
palmcoastobserver.com
Standing O: Mary Louk, the full-time volunteer
Most people who volunteer don’t do it for the recognition. Mary Louk — whose husband, she says, claims she’s a full-time volunteer — is one of those people. Louk would prefer the attention go to any one of the many organizations she helps. She’s directly involved...
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location
Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop is expected to fully open on March 17. The event will be held on Jan. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Orange Park location at 1464 Park Avenue, Suite 1472. The event is free and to the public and local representatives and dignitaries are expected to be present, Hagan Ace Advertising and Marketing Director Tera Lageman said.
wmfe.org
St. Johns River finally drops below flood stage at Astor
For the first time in more than three months, the St. Johns River at Astor in western Volusia and northern Lake County has dropped below flood stage. The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that the river had been above flood stage since Sept. 16. Then heavy rains from Hurricane Ian...
Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violations
Jacksonville Golf & Country Club, 3985 Hunt Club Road, was cited for 22 violations during a Dec. 20 restaurant inspection by state inspectors. The private, member-owned country club had five high priority violations, the most severe.
St. Augustine Beach set to light up the night sky for New Year’s Eve
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Beach is asking everyone to come out and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show for New Years Eve. The display is the final event in the city’s 2022 Light Up the BEACH! Holiday season. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app...
ormondbeachobserver.com
A Year in Review: The best Cops Corners of 2022
Information. Police were dispatched to the home of an 81-year-old Ormond Beach man after a burglary alarm went off, and the culprit turned out to be of the four-legged kind. According to the incident report, the man told police that he had heard a loud noise before the alarm went off, and police saw that the glass door leading to a back room had been knocked down. Suspecting the home had been burglarized, the reporting officer called for a second unit to assist. The residence was cleared, and police noted the damage was only present in the back room of the home, with paintings and paint brushes scattered on the floor along with the broken glass.
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
fox35orlando.com
Section of vandalized temporary seawall still down in hurricane-battered Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A section of the temporary seawall protecting homes in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida is still damaged, five days after officials say someone cut it. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until...
Can you help ‘Elfie’ find his owner?
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — This dog may look festive and cheery, but officials at Halifax Humane Society in Daytona Beach think he’s probably a bit stressed since apparently getting lost. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. HHS workers believe the stray dog, outfitted in a green...
Deputies: 3 South Florida men caught with 13 catalytic converters in trunk of stolen car
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Three South Florida men are facing a long list of charges after deputies say they were caught in a stolen car with a trunk full of catalytic converters. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The investigation began Wednesday when Flagler County deputies were...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County engineers finish analysis of dangerous Casselberry intersection
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Seminole County engineers have completed their investigation of a deadly intersection in Casselberry. FOX 35 News first brought you this story on Black Friday. A 21-year-old was killed on his motorcycle on Thanksgiving night at the intersection of Bird Road and East Lake Drive. Today the flowers...
flaglerlive.com
A Driver Is Killed on I-95 as Car Goes Under Semi Near Matanzas Woods Parkway
A woman was killed this morning when she drove her car under a semi truck in the northbound lanes of I-95 just south of Matanzas Woods Parkway. The victim was decapitated. The driver of the Volvo semi was not injured. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The highway’s...
1 dog dies, 1 cat survives after Altamonte Springs house fire
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Altamonte Springs Friday morning. According to a social media post, emergency crews arrived at the scene on Bishop Drive and saw visible smoke and flames. Read: Can you help ‘Elfie’ find his owner?...
askflagler.com
21 Year-Old from Volusia County Arrested in Connection to Gas Station Armed Robbery
PALM COAST – 21 year-old Collin Calvert has been arrested in connection to the December 19th armed robbery of the Mobil station on Pine Lakes Pkwy in Palm Coast. Calvert, a Volusia County resident, was initially taken in on unrelated charges by the Port Orange Police Department. The investigation...
Palm Coast bartender who jumped over bar, rescued woman being held at gunpoint gets Lifesaving Award
PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Coast bartender is being hailed as a lifesaver for what he did while working Nov. 20. While tending bar that night, David Ghiloni and other patrons in the bar sprung to action when they saw a man holding a gun to a woman's head.
