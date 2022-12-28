ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Paris, ME

wabi.tv

South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday

SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
CHINA, ME
WGME

Maine woman injured in Fairfield rollover crash

FAIRFIELD (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman was injured after her Jeep crashed into a trailer that was attached to a dump truck parked in a breakdown lane in Fairfield, causing her vehicle to rollover. The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. on Friday near 219 Norridgewock Road. When first...
FAIRFIELD, ME
WGME

Viewer video: Crews battle vehicle fire on State Street in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video shows crews battling a vehicle fire in Portland Wednesday. Witnesses say the fire was on State Street around 11:30 a.m. The Portland Fire Department says an SUV caught fire while driving on State Street. The driver pulled into a parking spot, where the flames spread...
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Cuckolds spared any major damage in Dec. 23 storm

Southport selectman and a member of the Friends of Cuckolds Light Station group, Gerry Gamage, said the lighthouse located off Newagen was spared any major damage in the Friday, Dec. 23 storm. “The ocean washed through and under the foundation and across the lawn area,” said Gamage in an email...
SOUTHPORT, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

wabi.tv

Maine gives Sugarloaf ski area permission for big expansion

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — A big expansion that would add new ski trails, a lift and hundreds of units of housing at the Sugarloaf ski resort in Carrabassett Valley has been approved by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. In an order released on Tuesday, the department approved...
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME
WGME

Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland business is expanding and opening its own restaurant. The Press Herald reports Mr. Tuna, which has a food truck and spot in Portland’s Public Market, will move into a new space on Middle Street in Portland. The building is under construction and is near...
PORTLAND, ME
onthewater.com

Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022

(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers can report uninsured storm damage for potential financial assistance

If your Maine home or small business sustained damaged in the recent rain and windstorm and it is not covered by insurance, there may be relief ahead. The state is requesting those who incurred damages not covered by insurance, including loss due to flood, tree impact, vehicle damage, and refrigeration failure, to file a preliminary damage assessment.
MAINE STATE
NECN

WGME

mainepublic.org

Disaster declaration considered for southern Maine after storm

Last weekend's powerful storm has left York and Cumberland counties with damage that could qualify them for disaster declaration and reimbursement for repairs from the federal government. York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault says coastal and rural communities both suffered damage to public infrastructure such as roads...
YORK COUNTY, ME

