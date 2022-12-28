Evers announces housing program for homeless people with opioid use disorders

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers announced a program Wednesday designed to combat homelessness and opioid addiction.

The Recovery Voucher Program will use $2 million to provide affordable, safe and stable housing to homeless people who have been diagnosed with opioid use disorder.

The program is funded by part of the money the state received from the National Prescription Opiate Litigation, a nationwide settlement reached with three major pharmaceutical distributors and Johnson and Johnson for their roles in the opioid abuse epidemic.

“Wisconsinites across our state have experienced the tragedy of the opioid epidemic firsthand,” Evers said. “These funds will be critically important in supporting those working through their recovery to find hope, healing, and help folks regain dignity and security through safe housing.”

The program is done in partnership with the state’s Department of Health Services and Department of Administration, and will utilize the state’s partnership with Continuum of Care programs in Dane, Racine and Milwaukee counties as well as other local coalitions.

