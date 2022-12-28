ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WETM

Southwest hopes to have schedule fixed by Friday

(The Hill) – Southwest Airlines is looking to restore its flight schedule by Friday after canceling more than 15,000 flights over the last week, potentially bringing relief to stranded holiday travelers. The airline has scheduled just 39 cancellations for Friday, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware, after...

