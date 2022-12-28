ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Dothan woman arrested and charged after knife attack, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Dothan woman was arrested Thursday, December 29, after police say an argument led to her pulling a knife and cutting a victim she had a relationship with. Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall did not disclose the relationship between Toshie Yerki Adams, 40, and the victim. The...
DOTHAN, AL
Dothan couple facing multiple drug charges, chemical endangerment of children, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan couple was arrested after police say they found a multitude of drugs, an illegally owned gun, and children in a home. According to Dothan Police, the DPD Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1200 Block of Valley Forge Road. When police entered the home, officers found Latoya Jasmine Brown, 34, and Harry Rashod Wright, 30, with three children.
DOTHAN, AL
Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO

WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Victim identified after being killed by vehicle in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The 75-year-old man who was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Enterprise has been identified. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd has identified the deceased as Jerry Thompkins, of Enterprise. On Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a call that a pedestrian,...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Enterprise is at crossroads of several state highways

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — With folks on the roadway visiting family and friends, Enterprise is at the crossroads of several state highways. Motorists can expect to see an increase in state and law enforcement along the roadways making sure folks don’t overindulge and then get behind the wheel.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Local EMA directors discuss contributing factors to recent fires

(WDHN) — Due to the unusually cold temperatures that have been in the forecast for the past week, local fire departments and emergency management agencies have been working overtime to battle the uptick in structure fires. “At least half a dozen and that’s quite a bit because it takes...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Wet weather moving into the Wiregrass today

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be dry until the evening hours. Heavy rain will be possibly with totals around 1″ this evening and another half inch or more overnight. Temperatures will peak in the low to middle 70s before the rain moves in. Saturday will have scattered...
DOTHAN, AL
Enterprise reminding citizens of firework ban in city limits

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — It’s time to ring in the new year and the City of Enterprise wants to remind you that ending the night with a bang could lead to consequences. The City of Enterprise is reminding residents that fireworks within city limits are strictly prohibited. City...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Daleville city council approves alcohol ordinance

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last year-and-a-half, Daleville police have dealt with a marked increase in late-night alcohol-related incidents. Last night, the city council there approved an ordinance calling for the last call of alcohol at. two in the morning. Over the last year and a half, Daleville...
DALEVILLE, AL
New head football coach named for the Northside Methodist Knights

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Northside Methodist Academy Knights have announced their new head football coach. Stefan Gainey has been named the next head coach for the Knights football team. Gainey will be replacing Toby Greene who went 7-13 in two seasons with the Knights. This will be the first head coaching position for Coach Gainey.
DOTHAN, AL
Samson’s inaugural New Year’s Eve snuff can drop

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—Nationwide, there are a number of new year’s eve traditions. For instance, New York city’s “Giant Crystal Ball Drop”; Mobile’s “Moon Pie Drop”; and now a new one located in Western Genera County. Samson Mayor Clay King and a few...
SAMSON, AL

