Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
Related
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
Dorchester Paws ‘desperate’ for emergency dog fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is urgently seeking temporary dog fosters as the shelter is expecting an influx of pets on Thursday. Dorchester Paws says the shelter is anticipating more dogs to come in from local animal control. “With the anticipated influx coming in, there is no kennel available as Dorchester Paws is already […]
Stabbing at James Island bar leaves man wounded, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed at a James Island bar. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday where they found a victim bleeding from the neck. The man was taken to the Medical […]
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
38 hair ties removed from cat’s stomach during surgery at SC animal hospital
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterinarians with the Charleston Animal Society worked to save a cat who swallowed 38 hair ties. The cat, named Juliet, was brought to the Charleston Animal Society along with two other cats by a good Samaritan after it was discovered the animals were left outside a home when their family […]
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society saves abandoned dog’s life
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is treating a dog that was abandoned in a cardboard box on their property. The shelter says the dog was at left their gate around 9 p.m. on Dec. 22. They say the dog was left to die with a life-threatening injury. The shelter’s surgical team rushed her into surgery when they found her the next morning.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. coroner IDs inmate who died after hospitalization
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified the Charleston man who died a week after being found unresponsive in the Al Cannon Detention Center. DeAngelo Brown, 28, died at MUSC on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Brown appeared to be breathing...
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Video above: Murdaugh mystery: Prosecutors discuss desire to use alleged financial crimes in upcoming murder trial. BCSO says the standoff has ended with the suspect, Jonathon Paz, 18, in custody. Paz was wanted for the burglary of a Bluffton residence that occurred in September. Original report:
live5news.com
Officials called to pickup v. building crash in Summerville
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Summerville were called to a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night. Officers with the Summerville Police Department and crews with the Summerville Fire Department were called to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. A Live 5 News reporter is on scene. Where a...
Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County inmate has died at a local hospital just days after they were found unresponsive in a cell suffering from a medical emergency. Charleston County detention deputies were conducting a security check at the Al Cannon Detention Center during the early morning hours of December 21 when they […]
live5news.com
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
live5news.com
Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
live5news.com
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
live5news.com
Police investigating downtown Charleston robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night robbery. Authorities say a person allegedly entered Knight’s Grocery on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, pointed a gun at the clerk and left with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured during...
live5news.com
Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
counton2.com
GCSO investigating ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner. According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”
live5news.com
Man airlifted with ‘traumatic injuries’ after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was airlifted with multiple traumatic injuries after his car flipped four times in Colleton County Wednesday night, officials said. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said they arrived at the 2800 block of Cottageville Highway around 6:46 p.m. Wednesday for a car that had left the roadway.
Driver dies after colliding with tree in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree along Highway 402 in Berkeley County. The crash happened near Three Mile Road on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue. First responders found one vehicle had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a tree. Officials said the […]
Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
Comments / 4