FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: trial scheduled for former respiratory therapist accused of killing elderly patientLavinia ThompsonChillicothe, MO
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment buildingCJ CoombsTrenton, MO
kttn.com
600 notices for jury duty go out to Livingston County residents
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office mailed 600 notices to potential jurors in the county December 27th. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the notices are for the next jury pool term, which runs from February 13th through June 11th. Circuit Clerk Jane Gann is responsible for having the names randomly selected....
kchi.com
One Booking For Livingston County
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
northwestmoinfo.com
kttn.com
Chillicothe City Council approves paramedic promotions
Action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in an executive session December 27th includes approving three paramedic promotions that will go into effect January 2nd. Jonathon Nolan was promoted from lieutenant/paramedic to captain/paramedic. He will be paid a beginning salary of $58,114.56 annually or $21.62 hourly. Bill Gutshall was promoted...
excelsiorspringsstandard.com
Excelsior Springs lost a pillar of the community
The town of Excelsior Springs lost a pillar to the community last week with the passing of Jim Dusek on December 21. Dusek served the community as owner of Rite-Way Auto Service for 30 years. Prior to opening the auto service industry he purchased and built up Rite-Way Guttering where he and his family helped households around the area. Dusek was not only a businessman in the community but he spent countless hours working with the youth of Excelsior Springs as a volunteer baseball coach for over twenty years. Jim and his wife of 53 years, Wanda helped raise hundreds of kids on the baseball fields of Excelsior Springs. He led his two sons, Jeff and Kevin throughout their youth baseball playing days, coaching them through the Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation baseball program and then through the Babe Ruth Baseball League from ages 13-18. He traveled around the region coaching baseball games during a time where travel baseball was just getting started in the area. He helped lead several Excelsior Springs athletes onto collegiate careers. Dusek’s tough love style of coaching brought respect from his players and opposing coaching that continues on to this day. Dusek was known to follow his former players through their lives, keeping in touch with families and loved ones and always willing to help out in various ways. He spent the last 20 years following his grandkids and their friends through their athletic endeavors but from outside of the fences. Although not as a coach, he still accepted the young athletes who played with his grandchildren as his own and was sure to find ways to make them smile. Dusek was a mentor and supporter of those who took the opportunity to spend time with him.
kttn.com
Livingston County woman dies while in custody in Randolph County
A Livingston County detainee died in Randolph County the afternoon of December 27th. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 51-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire suffered a medical problem at the Randolph County Jail. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until an ambulance arrived, and they continued assisting emergency medical personnel in getting to the hospital while providing medical assistance. She died at the hospital.
kttn.com
Two candidates join the race for Trenton R-9 Board of Education
Two candidates have joined the race for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education. Ronda Lickteig and Robin Chambers filed for board member positions December 27th. Candidates who previously filed are incumbents Jason Hostetler, Brandon Gibler, and Andy Burress as well as Joshua Shuler. Three positions are open on the board...
kttn.com
Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire on LIV Road 520
Chillicothe firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a location on LIV Road 520 where approximately one-half acre of grass was burning. A report states personnel used leaf blowers to put out the fire. Approximately 25 gallons of water was used to wet down a tree that was described as on fire.
kttn.com
Hamilton man receives jail sentence and fine
A Hamilton resident received a jail sentence and paid fine and other fees when he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in Grundy County. Hernan Lopez Gomez was arrested on November 23rd. In the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday, he was sentenced to five days in the Grundy County jail to be served by January 31st and fined $500. A plea bargain was involved.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Connie Sue Rucker
Connie Sue Rucker, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Connie was born the daughter of Buford and Helen E. (Smith) Long on February 17, 1938, in Trenton, Missouri. She was a 1956 Trenton High School graduate. She married John Dale Eads in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1968. On August 17, 1979, she married J. Cecil Rucker. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2008. She worked as a secretary for Chillicothe Sales for many years. She then worked for Hedrick Medical Center in medical records for several years. Connie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on long drives, and listening to country music.
kttn.com
Audio: Second District State Representative elect, Mazzie Boyd, prepares to take office on January 4, 2023
Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton has been preparing to become Second District State Representative. Boyd has some legislative experience from when she worked with Donald Trump in Washington, D. C. She says there is an orientation for state representatives, but it does not teach someone how to be a legislator. Boyd...
kttn.com
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Charged With Stealing in Daviess County Fraud Scheme
GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County officials have charged a St. Joseph man who they say defrauded a victim by claiming to lease hunting property which he did not own. The Daviess County Sheriffs Office say 27-year old Devin Ortman leased property in Daviess County for hunting in 2020. It is alleged he then advertised the same property on Facebook marketplace for a hunting lease and then collected one thousand dollars from the victim. He later informed the victim the property was no longer available, but did not return the money.
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Patricia Sue Skipper
Patricia Sue Skipper, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Patty was born the daughter of Melvin and Mary Jane (Ralls) Baugher in Milan, Missouri, on April 13, 1954. She was a 1971 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Patricia has been a life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, and on July 25, 1988, she married Robert Wayne Skipper. He survives of the home. Patricia was a woman of faith. She helped with Calvary Kids, Vacation Bible School, Children’s Ministries, and the Jewell Dowell Ministry.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Effie Cleora (Witten) McReynolds
Graveside Services for Effie Cleora McReynolds will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the family plot in Edinburg Cemetery formerly Edinburg I.O.O.F. Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Martin pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church will officiate the services. Cleora 97 was a lifelong resident of Trenton. She entered...
kttn.com
Saint Joseph man facing charges after allegedly defrauding clients in Daviess County
A Saint Joseph man faces a felony charge in Daviess County after he allegedly attempted to defraud clients by leasing property that did not belong to him. Online court information shows 27 year old Devin Ortman has been charged with stealing $750 or more. A probable cause statement accuses Ortman...
kttn.com
Phase 1 of sewer line for the village of Pollock is now funded
On Friday, December 23rd President Biden signed the Omnibus Bill into law. Contained within the Bill was a provision to fund $5.06 Million in funding for Phase 1 within the boundaries of the Village of Pollock. This long-known, but unfunded project is a necessary step in protecting the Roy Blunt Water Supply Reservoir and receiving a drinking water permit once the reservoir is constructed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Officers Seeking Assistance in Locating Burglary Suspect(s)
CAMERON, MO – Cameron police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at Robert’s Automotive on December 6th. Law enforcement says numerous mechanic tools were stolen from the business. A red vehicle, believed to be a 2007 to 2009 GMC Yukon was captured on surveillance cameras on the night of the burglary. Photos of the suspect vehicle are contained in the release.
