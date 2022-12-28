Read full article on original website
Murders, break-ins, and shootings are the causes of a mandatory curfew issued earlier this week in the Chicot County town of Eudora.
EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – A mandatory curfew put in place due to an uptick in violence in Eudora, Arkansas has been extended. Mayor Tomeka Butler announced the one week extension during a town meeting held on Thursday, December 29. The curfew will remain in place until January 3rd at 6 a.m.This comes after an increase […]
A city in Chicot County is now under curfew in an effort to curb recent violence in the community.
EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The city of Eudora has seen an increase in shootings over the past few weeks; now city officials are stepping up restrictions to lower violence in the community. “We’ve seen a rash number of consecutive shootings,’ explains Mayor Tomeka Butler. On Tuesday, Butler released a Facebook video where she declared a state of […]
On Monday, September 20, 2022, officers with the Greenville Police Department responded to the 1400 block of West Ollie Circle in reference to shots being fired in the area. Once on scene, officers were notified about shots being fired into a nearby occupied residence. There were four other suspects arrested in this case along with Jamarcus Correll. Correll was transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where he awaits his initial court appearance.
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession. Brooks was found with the following substances:. 4.2...
A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Casino on Tuesday has been identified as Michael Shane Harris, 45, of Vicksburg. According to updated information concerning the case, Vicksburg Police Department was contacted by a family member of the deceased earlier on Tuesday. The family member stated they have not seen nor heard from Harris in several weeks. Police were informed Harris may be living in a tent and were provided with possible locations he may have set up camp.
According to Monticello Police Chief Jason Akers, the Monticello Fire Department was dispatched to a local tire business Monday night after reports of the fire were received. Once on scene, first responders located a male parked in the vicinity of the tire shop with severe burn wounds. A gas can was located in the back of the vehicle of the burn victim.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. According to Vicksburg Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, the body found near the Ameristar Hotel is thought to be that of Michael Shane Harris, 47 of Vicksburg.
GREENWOOD - The Leflore County Board of Supervisors this week voted unanimously to put out another request to see if anyone wants to take over the financially-ailing Greenwood Leflore Hospital. The board plans to put out a "Request for Proposals" or RFP, and with the help of our news partners...
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of Alexander and Gloster streets when they noticed a vehicle matching the description of one that was reported stolen. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chevy Impala refused to yield or stop for the officers.
One man is in custody after leading sheriff deputies on a chase in Vicksburg. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace reported deputies witnessed a vehicle run through a red light at Adams and Clay Street where he almost hit another vehicle. Deputies chased him all the way to Frontage Road where...
The National Guard is bringing truckloads of water into communities desperate for something to drink, bathe, or flush with.
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 18-year-old Dantavius Fredjuan Madison who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Madison is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 144 pounds. […]
Patriot Fuel Stop is now open for business at 861 U.S. Highway 425 in Monticello. Owners Dr. Tim Simon, Dr. Sylvia Simon, Steve Richardson, Debra Richardson and Stevie Richardson, have spent months working to make the establishment fully functional. The project was financed by Union Bank and is open 24 hours a daily offering fuel, hot food and much more.
After working their way to the championship round of the Bauxite Holiday Tournament last week, Stuttgart’s bid for their first tournament championship of the season was postponed. The reason? Winter weather settled in across the state. As a result, Stuttgart’s title game date with Lake Village moved to Tuesday,...
