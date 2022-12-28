Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOLO TV Reno
Events happening around Reno this NYE
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown. With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, but there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.
Record-Courier
Minden cowgirl shaman stars in docu-comedy series
Carson Valley’s cowgirl shaman Terri Jay is playing a role in the upcoming Peacock series, “Paul T. Goldman.”. The series follows the love life of an ordinary single father named, Paul T. Goldman, who ends up getting more than he bargained for. Soon after marrying, he begins to have questions about his new wife and turns to a psychic for a reading. What she reveals, sends him down a path he never could have imagined.
2news.com
Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing
Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)
Lake Tahoe is a place that I adore visiting but I for one, am not a skier. I'm not even a snowboarder. A long time ago I never bothered to even consider Lake Tahoe for a winter trip because you won't find me flying down the side of a mountain, but I'm happy to report there are a ton of things to do for non-skiers. Here are five Lake Tahoe winter activities for non-skiers!
2news.com
Free New Year's Eve Bash Planned for Community Seniors
On Dec 31, the Washoe County Senior Coalition and Circle of Life Hospice are sponsoring a free Senior New Year's Eve bash. It's happening from 3 to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, December 31, at the Washoe County Senior Service Center at 1155 E. Ninth Street in Reno. The...
2news.com
Safety Tips for New Year's Eve Celebrations
Local agencies and law enforcement want to help you have a safe New Year's Eve. While everyone enjoys the visuals of a firework show, they also can also be a fire and injury hazard. No fireworks are legal in Nevada except for public fireworks displays permitted through the fire department...
kunr.org
Keeping things cozy at the Radical Cat in Midtown Reno
On a recent Saturday, Mallory Wakefield met Sasha, an outgoing two-year-old tortoiseshell tabby, at the Radical Cat, a feminist bookstore and cat adoption lounge that opened last March on Wells Avenue in Reno. Sasha, a former stray from Fallon with a clipped ear and big green eyes, was being offered...
luxury-houses.net
Meticulously Crafted Home in Incline Village Nevada with Panoramic Lake Tahoe Views for Sale at $10.15 Million
545 Eagle Drive Home in Incline Village, Nevada for Sale. 545 Eagle Drive, Incline Village, Nevada is a spectacular estate was meticulously crafted Susie Yanagi AIA design with high quality finish work including double quartzite kitchen islands, gated drive and interior paver heated courtyard. This Home in Incline Village offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 545 Eagle Drive, please contact Kerry Donovan (Phone: 775-750-2190) & Megan Warren (Phone: 775-303-2672) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
Record-Courier
Walker River Estates bottles its last vintage
After several years as the only producing vintner in Douglas County, Greg Ross says the Walker River Estates vines will go dormant at the end of January. “It’s been a milestone for us, but the real takes of the biscuit in what we have done here came about four months ago when we went into the Douglas County planning department,” said Ross.
2news.com
Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning
A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory. Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains...
2news.com
City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch
The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
Sierra Sun
Small quake recorded Tuesday night at Tahoe
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. — A small earthquake shook the North Lake Tahoe area late Tuesday night. The Nevada Seismological Laboratory recorded a magnitude 1.97 quake at 11:35 p.m. about 4.8 miles east to northeast of Tahoe City near Dollar Point. The quake had a depth of more than 3...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Flood Watch and Winter Storm Watch for New Year’s
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are issuing both a Flood Watch and a Winter Storm Watch as another warm atmospheric river is expected to push into the Sierra and western Nevada beginning Friday. High snow levels and prolonged heavy rainfall will allow for significant rises on...
KOLO TV Reno
Lemmon Valley residents concerned ditches won’t hold to forecasted weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yesterday, December 27, 2022 in Lemmon Valley, culverts filled with water from rainfall and run off. For new residents in the area, it was something novel for them to see in this high desert community. “New people moved in and they are like, well isn’t what...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wet, wintry storm this weekend; Active weather to continue in new year
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Another major atmospheric river storm is set to hit the Lake Tahoe region this weekend that will bring multiple feet of high elevation snow, heavy rain and possible flooding. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch and also a...
2news.com
Jacobs Entertainment Demolishing More Downtown
More buildings are being demolished in downtown Reno. Today, KTVN found some construction going on in the plot below, near Second Street between Arlington Avenue and Ralston Street. Construction workers are on scene and they confirmed to us that this work does belong to Jacobs Entertainment, the developer who is...
Record-Courier
112-year-old commercial center on the market
It has been 112 years since anyone’s had an unencumbered view of the west side of one of Gardnerville’s oldest retail centers. Built in 1910, the building at 1420 Main St. has been the home to Country Carousel since it opened Valentine’s Day weekend in 1995. Owner...
Record-Courier
Double rainbow foretells new storm
A double rainbow over Carson Valley accompanied the first indications of this weekend’s stormy weather. A rain gauge in Genoa recorded a quarter-inch of rain over the first three hours of a flood watch issued for Western Nevada today. A wind advisory kicked off at 10 a.m. today which...
KOLO TV Reno
Flood watch put in place for Reno, surrounding areas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for the Reno area, as well as for surrounding communities. The effect will be in place starting Friday morning and will last until Saturday night. The following areas will also be included in the flood watch:
