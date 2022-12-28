ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina receivers have decisions to make about futures

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 2 days ago

Two South Carolina receivers are mulling their potential professional options.

Leading pass-catcher Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. told reporters after Gator Bowl practice on Wednesday that he still hasn’t made a decision on whether he’ll return to USC for another season, while Xavier Legette suggested he’ll be back for one more year.

“My quarterback for sure, what kind of recruits we get in,” Wells said of what will help him make a determination. “A few other things, but definitely (want) to see who my quarterback is.”

Wells led the Gamecocks in receiving yards and receptions this year following two seasons at James Madison. He finished second in the Southeastern Conference in yards receiving, behind only Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee.

The Virginia native notched four games with 110 or more yards, including racking up 308 yards and one score on 20 receptions in season-ending wins over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.

Legette has been particularly effective on special teams this year, recording a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown on the first play of the win over Texas A&M this fall. He also recorded 11 catches for 89 yards and one touchdown as a receiver.

“I feel like I haven’t really done anything yet,” Legette said on Wednesday. “I’m just trying to have the season that I want.”

South Carolina’s offense could look considerably different next year depending on a handful of decisions. Quarterback Spencer Rattler, who will play in the bowl game, has yet to announce whether he’ll play another year in Columbia. Receiver Dakereon Joyner also noted last week he’s still working through what he will do as well.

“I have to make the best decision for my daughter and my family come March,” said Joyner, who’s expecting a child this spring. “Whatever is going to put me and my family in the best situation. We’ll see.”

The Gamecocks have already lost running back MarShawn Lloyd and tight end Jaheim Bell to the transfer portal and will look to retain as many of their current skill position players that remain as they can.

GATOR BOWL SOUTH CAROLINA VS. NOTRE DAME

  • Who: No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) vs. No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4)
  • Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • When: Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: via ESPN app/ESPN.com
  • Line: Notre Dame by 2.5

Columbia, SC
