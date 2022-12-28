ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Joe Milton passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Tennessee finished off its best season in more than two decades by topping No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl. Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton had the scoring catches for the 11-2 Volunteers, who matched their best record since 2001. Cade Klubnik, in his first start for Clemson, completed 30 of 54 passes for 320 yards for the 11-3 Tigers. But Clemson just kept coming up empty on chances. The Tigers got into Tennessee territory on nine of their first 10 possessions. They turned those trips into only two field goals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tyson's career game leads Clemson over N.C. State 78-64

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 26 of his career-high 31 points in the second half and Clemson beat North Carolina State 78-64. Tyson also had a career-high 15 rebounds in posting his sixth double-double this season for the Tigers. Chase Hunter added 12 points and Ben Middlebrooks had a career-high 10 off the bench. N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith scored 21 points, 16 in the second half, though it came on just 5-of-21 shooting. Casey Morsell added 13 for the Wolfpack, who had a three-game win streak snapped.
CLEMSON, SC
Wofford men's basketball coach McAuley resigns

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford men's basketball coach Jay McAuley has resigned less than four weeks after taking a leave of absence. The school announced McAuley's decision on Friday. He took a leave of absence from the team on Dec. 5. Associate coach Dwight Perry has coached the past five games, including a 67-62 victory at Texas A&M on Dec. 20. The Terriers are 8-6 and play UNC Greensboro on Saturday. McAuley became Terriers coach before the 2019-20 season and had gone 58-41 in three plus years.
SPARTANBURG, SC

