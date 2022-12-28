Undersheriff warns of phone scam in area

CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan County Undersheriff Tim Cook is warning citizens of phone spoofing in the area designed to gain personal information.

According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department, phone spoofing is where the number on the caller ID appears to be a local number or a number affiliated with a service company or organization.

“Most people are aware of phone scams and usually do not answer if they do not recognize the phone number,” said Cook.

Cook said this is why scammers are spoofing.

“Scammers are banking on individuals to pick up when they see a local number or one that looks to be coming from a government service or local business," he said.

Cook said the department is receiving numerous reports with the caller identifying themselves as an insurance representative to get proper coverage from Medicare or a medical billing service regarding non-payment.

“Once on the phone the scammer is attempting to gain your personal information and when you call the number back, the person on the other end has no idea why you are calling them or how their number is being used,” said Cook.

Cook said this scam can fall into several categories by posing as your local utility company, your bank, medical, internet or cable providers with one thing in mind — gaining your personal information.

“Only give your personal information out if you have initiated the call, that way you know who you are talking to,” said Cook.

Cook added that the best thing to do is if anybody contacts you wanting your information or to go through an automated system is to just hang up.

Cook said the same thing is occurring with emails.

“Many people are receiving numerous emails appearing to be from Lowes, Home Depot, Walmart or other businesses offering products or gift cards. They are scams,” said Cook.

Cook said that usually when you look at the sender there will be several characters in their address that do not make sense.

“Bottom line is do not open any attachments for 'free' items or otherwise," he said. "Once the attachment is opened the virus or other type of malware has taken hold. Once the scammer is in your computer they have access to all your information.”

Cook said people should just delete these emails.