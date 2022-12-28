Jazion Jackson makes quick splash for UTEP women's basketball

At some point last February, UTEP women's coach Kevin Baker had seen enough of Jazion Jackson.

The electric sophomore guard from North Texas was lighting up the Miners in the Don Haskins Center, and while her performance didn't lift the Mean Green to victory, her 19 points made an impression and had UTEP dreading seeing her again.

This, though, is a new era of college basketball. The next time Baker got a good look at Jackson was after the season in Dallas, after Jackson had entered the transfer portal and was looking for a new home.

Baker decided that gym where Jackson put up 19 points would make for nice new digs.

"It did because of what she did to us that year," Baker said of the snap decision to recruit Jackson. "I loved the way she played, and when she hit the portal, I jumped on a plane to Dallas and sat down with her. I wanted to make sure she knew we really, really wanted her.

"Thank goodness we did. I sure am glad she became a Miner."

In a short period of time, Jackson has been a standout. In the Conference USA opener last week at Louisiana Tech, she was the best Miner on a 17-point night that included five 3-pointers. Heading into Thursday's game with UAB, she is averaging 10.1 points per game while establishing herself as a lockdown defensive player who has three times as many steals (27) as the next closest UTEP player.

As it happens, the admiration between UTEP and Jackson was mutual. Jackson's North Texas team didn't win last February's game in the Haskins Center and the team that beat her left an impression as well.

"I really like the system" at UTEP, Jackson said. "I watched them, played against them, I liked what they were doing over there, I liked how the players developed. It felt like a family environment; it was the perfect place for me.

"It's been great. I love El Paso and everything about it. I'm enjoying myself and my time here."

Her time here has marked a different experience for the 2019 graduate of Skyline High in East Dallas, who lived all her life in the Metroplex before her move this summer.

"Out of high school, I wanted to be closer to home, close to my family for my first years of college," she said. "I thought they would be difficult and hard, so I had my family to help with the transition.

"I was kind of scared coming out here by myself. I was the baby of the family. It was new to but I've settled in. I feel like I'm growing up, maturing. I've got experience with college now and that helps. Surrounded by the group of people we have here, it makes it better."

The biggest reason Jackson came to UTEP, besides the family feel, was to be part of a winner and with an 8-2 start, UTEP has fit that bill. Her leadership from the point guard position has been a big part of that.

"As the season progresses I feel like we're getting better and better each and every day, each and every practice, each and every game," Jackson said. "We're still trying to put 40 minutes together, but it's coming along pretty well. Our chemistry is there; we're a solid team."

Baker said he has learned more about Jackson since getting to coach her firsthand and he's like what he's learned.

"Not only is she a really good player, she's an extremely intelligent player ‒ very, very intelligent on the defensive end of the floor," Baker said. "Her basketball IQ is very, very high. When you coach against somebody, you see their talent, but you may not always see their basketball acumen. She's got it. She's a special player.

"She can steal the ball; she has a knack for that. The basketball intelligence is a good thing, and she can shoot it. Those five threes she made against Louisiana Tech might have surprised some people, but they didn't surprise us."

UTEP didn't expect many surprises from Jackson after watching her firsthand, and 10 games into her UTEP career, that promise is coming to fruition.

Bret Bloomquist may be reached at 915-546-6359, bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com and @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

UAB at UTEP women

What, when, where: A Conference USA women's basketball game, 7 p.m. Thursday at the Don Haskins Center.

Records: UTEP is 8-2 overall, 1-0 in C-USA; UAB is 8-2, 0-1

Tickets: $8 and $12

TV: CUSAtv