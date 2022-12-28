Local Entrepreneur to Bring a Taste of Hawaii to the Capital of Florida. December 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Island Fin Poké is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO