Man seen limping away from explosion faces arson charge, California police say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A man seen limping away from an explosion and fire at a Pleasant Hill apartment complex faces an arson charge, California police reported.

The blaze at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, damaged three apartments but caused no injuries, Pleasant Hill police said in a news release.

Onlookers reported seeing a man carrying two kitchen knives limp from the smoking first-floor apartment after a loud explosion, police said.

Officers confronted a man with two knives a short distance away and detained him with a beanbag round when he began to injure himself with the knives, police said.

Marlon Perry, 58, the sole occupant of the apartment where the blaze ignited, will be charged with arson when he’s released from the hospital, the release said.

Fire investigators found evidence the blaze was purposely set, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information call 925-288-4630.

Pleasant Hill is a city of about 34,000 people about 30 miles northeast of San Francisco.

San Francisco Examiner

Victim identified in deadly San Francisco hit-and-run

The victim of a deadly hit-and-run collision that happened near the area of Bay and Stockton streets has been identified. Brandon Gorski, 38, was fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning near Fisherman's Wharf, according to police. They responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 28. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located Gorski on the road while the driver...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pleasant Hill arson arrest: suspect limps away from explosion

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill police have arrested a man in connection with arson at an apartment complex. Police say officers responded to the Sun Valley apartment complex on Tuesday about 9 p.m. near Contra Costa Boulevard after reports of an explosion from the first floor. When officers arrived,...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police investigate death 2-year-old, body found in Napa County

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating the homicide of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found at least 60 miles north in a rural area of Napa County. In response to a query by KTVU on Thursday, spokesman Paul Chambers said that Oakland police were notified of the child's death on Dec. 23 just before 2:30 a.m. by San Pablo police.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton

(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP

NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
NOVATO, CA
FOX40

CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run

(KTXL) — One person died on Saturday after a vehicle struck them on Madison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office. At 5:15 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a 4-door maroon sedan along westbound Madison Avenue, west of Jackson Street. The vehicle fled before law enforcement arrived. A photo of the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento apartment fire leaves 5 people displaced

SACRAMENTO — Five people are now heading into the new year without a home after an apartment fire left them displaced.According to Sacramento Metro Fire, at roughly 7:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at an apartment on Marconi Avenue where three units were on fire, leading to a second alarm being called.Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and search while other crews went to ventilate the roof.In total, 21 units were evacuated, and three units suffered major damage.No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

