Man seen limping away from explosion faces arson charge, California police say

A man seen limping away from an explosion and fire at a Pleasant Hill apartment complex faces an arson charge, California police reported.

The blaze at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, damaged three apartments but caused no injuries, Pleasant Hill police said in a news release.

Onlookers reported seeing a man carrying two kitchen knives limp from the smoking first-floor apartment after a loud explosion, police said.

Officers confronted a man with two knives a short distance away and detained him with a beanbag round when he began to injure himself with the knives, police said.

Marlon Perry, 58, the sole occupant of the apartment where the blaze ignited, will be charged with arson when he’s released from the hospital, the release said.

Fire investigators found evidence the blaze was purposely set, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information call 925-288-4630.

Pleasant Hill is a city of about 34,000 people about 30 miles northeast of San Francisco.

