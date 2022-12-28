ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin airport travelers endure 150 more Southwest Airlines cancellations on Wednesday

By Heather Osbourne, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48P1Vd_0jwo19C000

Southwest Airlines on Wednesday logged another 152 flight cancelations for arrivals and departures through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, as the airline continued its attempt to fix staffing issues across the nation.

As of noon Wednesday, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's online flight dashboard showed that 87 arriving flights and 65 departing flights were listed as canceled by Southwest. The airline by late Wednesday morning made up about 90% of all cancelled flights in the U.S., according to the tracking website FlightAware, the Associated Press reported.

Southwest Airlines CEO Robert Jordan posted a video late Tuesday, explaining again that the airline will continue its reduced schedule for the next few days. He added that he hoped to be "back on track before next week," the AP reported.

Is Southwest still canceling flights?Here's what travelers can expect the rest of this week.

Jordan blamed winter storms during the Christmas weekend for snarling the airline’s “highly complex” network. He said Southwest’s tools for recovering from disruptions work “99% of the time, but clearly we need to double down” on upgrading systems to avoid a repeat of this week, according to the AP.

Southwest is the only airline in the country that has not recovered from the winter weather. At Austin-Bergstrom, only three cancelations were reported by other airlines.

Flight delayed or canceled?What you need to know and what airlines owe travelers.

“We have some real work to do in making this right,” Jordan said. “For now, I want you to know that we are committed to that.”

Southwest is Austin-Bergstrom's most popular carrier. From January to October, the most recent data period available, Southwest passengers made up about 6.7 million of the airport's total passenger volume of 17.5 million travelers.

Southwest Airlines on Tuesday had about 170 flight cancellations and delays for arrivals and departures through Austin, as lines of passengers attempted to find alternate ways to get home and locate their baggage sent away to what was supposed to be their holiday destinations.

The federal government is now pressuring Southwest Airlines to help customers get reimbursed for the unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s cancellations, according to the AP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Video shows massive Southwest Airlines customer service line at Texas airport

AUSTIN, Texas – Southwest Airlines continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons as mass cancellations wreak havoc on travelers. Extensive delays and missing luggage are also adding to the issues after the airline canceled more than 15,700 flights since the winter weather began disrupting air travel on December 22, according to CNN.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
AUSTIN, TX
KCBD

Texas car wash frozen with icicles

LAKEWAY, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - A car wash just outside Austin, Texas, was covered in long icicles and apparently damaged on Saturday as a massive winter storm brought unusually frigid temperatures to the southern United States. A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Study: Austin is in top 25 for loneliest city, getting lonelier

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin ranks at No. 25 for loneliest city in the U.S. and is only getting lonelier, a new study reports. A study by Chamber of Commerce, a company that helps small businesses with reviews and products, used data from the U.S. Census and found which cities had the highest percentage of people living alone. Although Austin didn't rank No. 1, that position goes to Washington, D.C., Austin is sitting in the top 25.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy