S.Sudan to send 750 troops to DR Congo to fight rebels

South Sudan will send 750 soldiers to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo soon to join a regional force fighting a rebel offensive, a military spokesman said Wednesday. Fierce fighting in recent months between Congolese troops and the M23 rebel group prompted the East African Community (EAC) bloc to deploy a joint regional force to quell the violence, with Kenya and Uganda also sending soldiers to the DRC.
The Associated Press

Abduction, torture, rape: Conflict in Congo worsens, says UN

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The accounts are haunting. Abductions, torture, rapes. Scores of civilians including women and children have been killed by the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, according to a U.N. report In addition, the M23 rebels have forced children to be soldiers, according to the report by a panel of U.N. experts. The 21-page report based on interviews with more than 230 sources and visits to Rutshuru area of Congo’s North Kivu province where the M23 have seized territory, is expected to be published this week. Conflict has been simmering in eastern Congo for decades where more than 120 armed groups are fighting in the region, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while some groups are trying to protect their communities. The already volatile situation significantly deteriorated this year when the M23 resurfaced after being largely dormant for nearly a decade.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
dallasexpress.com

S. Korea Shoots N. Korean Drones

After discovering what appeared to be five unmanned drones flying from North Korea into South Korean airspace on Monday, the South Korean military dispatched Air Force fighter jets and attack helicopters. The drones crossed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to the South, as the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed...
kalkinemedia.com

Israel to require Covid tests for foreign arrivals from China: ministry

Israel's health ministry on Friday said it will impose Covid tests on foreign travellers intending to travel from China, where coronavirus cases have surged. "It was decided to order that foreign airlines only accept foreign citizens on a flight from China to Israel if they have tested (negative) for Covid," Health Minister Aryeh Deri, part of a new government sworn in a day earlier, said in a statement.
The Associated Press

Pakistan troops search for attackers after 6 soldiers killed

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani forces on Monday expanded their search for the perpetrators behind multiple attacks that killed six troops and wounded 17 civilians in a restive southwestern province the previous day. The top government official in the southwestern Baluchistan province, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, said there were a...
kalkinemedia.com

DR Congo military court upholds nine death sentences

Eight soldiers and one civilian in the Democratic Republic of Congo's war-torn northeast have had death sentences for murder and embezzlement confirmed, court documents showed Tuesday. In a case at Bunia high military court, two colonels, three other soldiers and a civilian were on Monday given capital punishment for murdering...
The Associated Press

Chechens in Bosnia seek to dodge Russian draft, reach EU

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A group of ethnic Chechens fleeing Russia arrived in Bosnia this week, hoping to use the Balkan country as a launchpad to reach the European Union and avoid getting sent to fight in Ukraine. The group of some 50 people, predominantly from Russia’s Chechnya region,...
kalkinemedia.com

Gambia releases opposition figure after coup bid

The Gambia has released a former minister detained last week as the government announced it had foiled a coup attempt, his lawyer said Friday. Opposition politician Momodou Sabally, a former minister of presidential affairs under ex-leader Yahya Jammeh, had appeared in a video suggesting current president Adama Barrow would be overthrown before the next local elections.
kalkinemedia.com

Mali trial of I.Coast soldiers wraps up as deadline looms in row

The trial in Mali of 46 Ivorian troops whose detention has sparked a diplomatic row between the two countries wrapped up on Friday, a judicial source and a defence lawyer said. Their trial opened in the capital Bamako on Thursday in the run-up to a January 1 deadline set by...
kalkinemedia.com

30,000 flee ethnic violence in South Sudan, says UN

Armed raids in a region of South Sudan plagued by ethnic clashes have forced around 30,000 civilians to flee their homes, the UN's emergency response agency said Thursday as international partners demanded an end to the violence. On December 24, armed men from Jonglei state, an eastern region beset by...
KEYT

46 Ivorian soldiers sentenced to 20 years in Mali prison

TIMBUKTU, Mali (AP) — The prosecutor general for the African nation of Mali says 46 soldiers from Ivory Coast have been sentenced to 20 years in prison for undermining state security in Mali and for attacks on Mali’s government. Prosecutor General Ladji Sara also said Friday that three other defendants, women who were released in September, were tried in absentia and sentenced to death. The 49 soldiers were detained in July when they went to work for Sahelian Aviation Services, a private company contracted to work in Mali by the United Nations. Mali’s government said it considered the Ivorians to be mercenaries because they were not directly employed by the U.N. mission. The case has added to escalating tensions between Mali’s military junta and the international community.
kalkinemedia.com

Soldier killed in jihadist ambush in northern Cameroon

A soldier has been killed and another wounded in an ambush by jihadists in Cameroon's Far North, military and local sources said Friday. The attack happened on Thursday in the town of Ldaoussaf in a region troubled by jihadist insurgents, the two sources told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

