S.Sudan to send 750 troops to DR Congo to fight rebels
South Sudan will send 750 soldiers to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo soon to join a regional force fighting a rebel offensive, a military spokesman said Wednesday. Fierce fighting in recent months between Congolese troops and the M23 rebel group prompted the East African Community (EAC) bloc to deploy a joint regional force to quell the violence, with Kenya and Uganda also sending soldiers to the DRC.
Abduction, torture, rape: Conflict in Congo worsens, says UN
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The accounts are haunting. Abductions, torture, rapes. Scores of civilians including women and children have been killed by the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, according to a U.N. report In addition, the M23 rebels have forced children to be soldiers, according to the report by a panel of U.N. experts. The 21-page report based on interviews with more than 230 sources and visits to Rutshuru area of Congo’s North Kivu province where the M23 have seized territory, is expected to be published this week. Conflict has been simmering in eastern Congo for decades where more than 120 armed groups are fighting in the region, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while some groups are trying to protect their communities. The already volatile situation significantly deteriorated this year when the M23 resurfaced after being largely dormant for nearly a decade.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Indian, Chinese troops clash at border in fresh faceoff
NEW DELHI (AP) — Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along their disputed border, India’s defense minister said Tuesday, in the latest violence along the contested frontier since June 2020, when troops from both countries engaged in a deadly brawl. Rajnath Singh, who addressed lawmakers in...
Kazakhstan to deport Russian major who fled his country over war
ALMATY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan is preparing to deport a Russian security officer who fled his country because he objected to the invasion of Ukraine and hoped to find refuge in the West, his wife said on Thursday.
S. Korea Shoots N. Korean Drones
After discovering what appeared to be five unmanned drones flying from North Korea into South Korean airspace on Monday, the South Korean military dispatched Air Force fighter jets and attack helicopters. The drones crossed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to the South, as the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed...
Israel to require Covid tests for foreign arrivals from China: ministry
Israel's health ministry on Friday said it will impose Covid tests on foreign travellers intending to travel from China, where coronavirus cases have surged. "It was decided to order that foreign airlines only accept foreign citizens on a flight from China to Israel if they have tested (negative) for Covid," Health Minister Aryeh Deri, part of a new government sworn in a day earlier, said in a statement.
Pakistan troops search for attackers after 6 soldiers killed
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani forces on Monday expanded their search for the perpetrators behind multiple attacks that killed six troops and wounded 17 civilians in a restive southwestern province the previous day. The top government official in the southwestern Baluchistan province, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, said there were a...
DR Congo military court upholds nine death sentences
Eight soldiers and one civilian in the Democratic Republic of Congo's war-torn northeast have had death sentences for murder and embezzlement confirmed, court documents showed Tuesday. In a case at Bunia high military court, two colonels, three other soldiers and a civilian were on Monday given capital punishment for murdering...
Chechens in Bosnia seek to dodge Russian draft, reach EU
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A group of ethnic Chechens fleeing Russia arrived in Bosnia this week, hoping to use the Balkan country as a launchpad to reach the European Union and avoid getting sent to fight in Ukraine. The group of some 50 people, predominantly from Russia’s Chechnya region,...
Gambia releases opposition figure after coup bid
The Gambia has released a former minister detained last week as the government announced it had foiled a coup attempt, his lawyer said Friday. Opposition politician Momodou Sabally, a former minister of presidential affairs under ex-leader Yahya Jammeh, had appeared in a video suggesting current president Adama Barrow would be overthrown before the next local elections.
Mali trial of I.Coast soldiers wraps up as deadline looms in row
The trial in Mali of 46 Ivorian troops whose detention has sparked a diplomatic row between the two countries wrapped up on Friday, a judicial source and a defence lawyer said. Their trial opened in the capital Bamako on Thursday in the run-up to a January 1 deadline set by...
30,000 flee ethnic violence in South Sudan, says UN
Armed raids in a region of South Sudan plagued by ethnic clashes have forced around 30,000 civilians to flee their homes, the UN's emergency response agency said Thursday as international partners demanded an end to the violence. On December 24, armed men from Jonglei state, an eastern region beset by...
China's new plan to expand Naval site raises eyebrows of locals- They fear that China has already swallowed the area up
In June, Cambodia announced that Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville would soon be expanding. Ream Naval Base is undergoing a modernization project described by Cambodian government spokesperson Phay Siphan as a "cooperation between China and Cambodia," and not a hosting of a foreign military power." [i]
46 Ivorian soldiers sentenced to 20 years in Mali prison
TIMBUKTU, Mali (AP) — The prosecutor general for the African nation of Mali says 46 soldiers from Ivory Coast have been sentenced to 20 years in prison for undermining state security in Mali and for attacks on Mali’s government. Prosecutor General Ladji Sara also said Friday that three other defendants, women who were released in September, were tried in absentia and sentenced to death. The 49 soldiers were detained in July when they went to work for Sahelian Aviation Services, a private company contracted to work in Mali by the United Nations. Mali’s government said it considered the Ivorians to be mercenaries because they were not directly employed by the U.N. mission. The case has added to escalating tensions between Mali’s military junta and the international community.
Eritrean soldiers leaving major towns in northern Ethiopia - witnesses
ADDIS ABABA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Eritrean soldiers, who fought in support of Ethiopia's federal government during its two-year civil war in the northern Tigray region, are pulling out of two major towns and headed toward the border, witnesses and an Ethiopian official told Reuters.
Soldier killed in jihadist ambush in northern Cameroon
A soldier has been killed and another wounded in an ambush by jihadists in Cameroon's Far North, military and local sources said Friday. The attack happened on Thursday in the town of Ldaoussaf in a region troubled by jihadist insurgents, the two sources told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
