kalkinemedia.com
Sparton Resources Announces First Tranche Of Private Placement Financing Closed
* SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED. * SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING CLOSED
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Industrial Distribution
Giant Aquarium Bursts; Plastics Industry Threatened; Smucker's Attacks Imposter | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 99
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy
Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
TechCrunch
Clean energy: Scrubbing wind turbines with robots nets Aerones $39M
Wind turbines produce clean energy, but their towers tend to leak oil, which can corrode blades, increase wind resistance and pollute the ground below. Aerones’ remote-operated robots clean towers and blades by blasting them with a liquid detergent, while funnels beneath the blades collect the mucked-up liquid for reuse. The robots also inspect turbine systems with cameras and ultrasound scanners.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Canada competition tribunal approves $14.8 bln Rogers-Shaw merger
(Adds details from ruling, background) Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada's competition tribunal on Thursday approved the C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) merger between Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc that would create the country's second-largest telecom provider after Bell. Rogers' proposed deal had been blocked by Canada's antitrust bureau on...
US Denim Mills Develops Rapid Clean Manufacturing Technology
A sustainable mindset has become an essential business need today, putting manufacturers under immense pressure to innovate eco-friendly manufacturing techniques at every possible stage. Taking a cue from the increasing demand for sustainability in apparel production, Pakistan-based US Denim Mills, the fabrics vertical of US Group, has developed another eco-efficient alternative technology, Rapid Clean, which enhances operational efficiency and reduces resource depletion, cost and waste—all while maximizing consumer satisfaction. Rapid Clean is a sustainable manufacturing technique designed to replace some of the most water-intensive and pollutant fabric finishing processes. This smart technology by US Denim Mills allows the company to conserve natural...
kalkinemedia.com
Biomind Labs Announces Completion Of First Sublingual Psychedelic Formulation For Drug Candidate Bmnd08
* BIOMIND LABS ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE FIRST SUBLINGUAL PSYCHEDELIC FORMULATION FOR ITS DRUG CANDIDATE BMND08 FOR DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY IN ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE
kalkinemedia.com
Origin Materials Announces Timing Update On Origin 1 Manufacturing Plant
* ORIGIN MATERIALS ANNOUNCES TIMING UPDATE ON ORIGIN 1 MANUFACTURING PLANT. * ORIGIN MATERIALS INC- ORIGIN'S FIRST COMMERCIAL PLANT SET FOR MECHANICAL COMPLETION IN JANUARY 2023. * ORIGIN MATERIALS - PLANT COMMISSIONING HAS STARTED AND REMAINS ON TRACK TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF Q1 2023, WITH START-UP BEGINNING SHORTLY
kalkinemedia.com
Kintavar Closes $411,900 Flow Through Private Placement For Next Phase Of Exploration At Mitchi Copper Project – Sherlock Zone
* KINTAVAR CLOSES $411,900 FLOW THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPLORATION AT MITCHI COPPER PROJECT – SHERLOCK ZONE. * KINTAVAR EXPLORATION - CO WILL USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR ADVANCING EXPLORATION ON MITCHI PROJECT, SHERLOCK ZONE AND ON REGIONAL TARGETS
CNET
Best Solar Generators for 2022
One of the newest innovations in portable power mirrors the trends in power for your home: solar panels and batteries. Portable power stations have been around for a while, but adding solar panels to provide a charge on the go is the natural next step. Put portable power stations and solar panels together and you have a solar generator.
kalkinemedia.com
Foreign holdings of Czech domestic state bonds drop in November
PRAGUE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds fell to 26.55% in November from 27.01% in October, Finance Ministry data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
marketplace.org
French entrepreneurs look to agriculture and forestry for the future of aviation fuel
Sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, is airplane fuel made from renewable sources like reused cooking oil. Nearly half a million flights have used this fuel mixed with regular petroleum-based kerosene — almost all of them in Europe. Now, the French say they have produced the second generation of this...
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-Offshore investors net buyers of South African stocks
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 0.37 billion rand ($22 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed. Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 1.97 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 0.93 billion rand. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 10.59 6.21 903.78 971.86 Sales (bln rand) 10.22 10.57 986.84 1,121.28 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.37 -4.36 -83.05 -149.43 BONDS (Settlement stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 54.29 53.51 3,392.21 3,114.45 Sales (bln rand) 56.26 45.51 3,363.20 3,104.39 Net purchases (bln rand) -1.97 8.00 29.01 10.06 BONDS (Trading stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 7.35 3.48 1,145.44 1,084.53 Sales (bln rand) 6.43 7.39 1,299.90 1,243.62 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.93 -3.91 -154.46 -159.08 ($1 = 16.9647 rand) (Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by James Macharia Chege)
kalkinemedia.com
Strategic Minerals Announces Lodgement Of PEPR For Treating Transitional Ore At Leigh Creek Copper Mine
* STRATEGIC MINERALS PLC - LODGEMENT OF PEPR FOR TREATING TRANSITIONAL ORE AT LEIGH CREEK COPPER MINE
kalkinemedia.com
Vbt Yazilim Signs Agreement For $7.5 Million With Turkey Based State Bank
* SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR $7.5 MILLION WITH TURKEY BASED STATE BANK. * RENEWAL AND ADDITIONAL LICENSE PURCHASE OF MAINSYSTEM AND DISTRIBUTED PLATFORM SOFTWARE AGREEMENT IS FOR 3 YEARS
kalkinemedia.com
Nevada Copper Receives $20 Mln From Closing Of Second Tranche Of Restart Financing Package
* NEVADA COPPER RECEIVES US$20 MILLION FROM CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE OF RESTART FINANCING PACKAGE AND PROVIDES UPDATE
kalkinemedia.com
DC Two Says Signed Agreement To Acquire 100% Of Attained Group Pty Ltd
* SIGNED BINDING CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED CAPITAL OF ATTAINED GROUP PTY LTD. * PROPOSING TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN ATTAINED FOR A$2 MILLION
kalkinemedia.com
Besra Gold Seeks Trading Halt
* SEEKS TRADING HALT PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT ON EXTENSION TO TIMETABLE TO ISSUE SECURITIES IN RECENTLY CLOSED ENTITLEMENT OFFER
