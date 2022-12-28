Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
kalkinemedia.com
Astrazeneca Says Calquence Approved In Japan For Adults
* ASTRAZENECA PLC - CALQUENCE JAPAN APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT-NAÏVE CLL. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR ADULTS WITH TREATMENT-NAÏVE CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TIME PATIENTS LIVED WITHOUT DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH VERSUS. CHEMOIMMUNOTHERAPY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Canada competition tribunal approves $14.8 bln Rogers-Shaw merger
(Adds details from ruling, background) Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada's competition tribunal on Thursday approved the C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) merger between Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc that would create the country's second-largest telecom provider after Bell. Rogers' proposed deal had been blocked by Canada's antitrust bureau on...
Home Office confirms 42 migrants returned to Albania
More than 40 Albanian migrants who tried to enter Britain across the English Channel have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK.A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Teresa in the Albanian capital, after leaving the UK earlier today.Photographs taken at Tirana airport on Thursday showed British Border Force officials unloading people from a plane. The Home Office did not immediately respond toThe Independent‘s request for comment.Rishi Sunak said last week announced the government would fast-track removals of Albanian asylum seekers from Britain to their...
Ninety people cross English Channel in two boats on Christmas Day
Ninety people crossed the English Channel in two small boats on Christmas Day.They were the first crossings recorded since December 21 and take the provisional total for migrants making the dangerous journey from France this year to 45,756.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised legislation in the new year to help tackle the problem by making sure that if someone enters the UK illegally they do not have the right to stay in the country.Meanwhile ministers are also working to tighten immigration rules to curb numbers coming to the country legally.Home Secretary Suella Braverman has drawn up a plan that would...
kalkinemedia.com
Biomind Labs Announces Completion Of First Sublingual Psychedelic Formulation For Drug Candidate Bmnd08
* BIOMIND LABS ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE FIRST SUBLINGUAL PSYCHEDELIC FORMULATION FOR ITS DRUG CANDIDATE BMND08 FOR DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars
The government’s next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply...
BBC
'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
kalkinemedia.com
'You have lung cancer' UK patients told in Xmas error
A doctors' surgery in England has apologised after sending patients a text telling them they had advanced lung cancer instead of wishing them a merry Christmas, reports said Thursday. "Diagnosis -- Aggressive lung cancer with metastases. Thanks," read the misfired text received by a number of patients. It added that...
kalkinemedia.com
Foreign holdings of Czech domestic state bonds drop in November
PRAGUE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state domestic bonds fell to 26.55% in November from 27.01% in October, Finance Ministry data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Jason Hovet) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
kalkinemedia.com
Concern over China Covid 'understandable': WHO chief
The head of the World Health Organization said Thursday the restrictions some countries were introducing in response to China's Covid-19 surge was "understandable", given the lack of information from Beijing. "In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Tunisia central bank raises key interest rate by 75 bps to 8% to curb inflation
TUNIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 8% from 7.25% to combat high inflation, the bank said, marking the third hike this year. Tunisia's inflation rate jumped to a record 9.8% in November from 9.2% in...
End UK’s non-dom tax status, new TUC boss tells Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak should scrap the non-domicile tax status used by the wealthy to avoid paying UK tax, said the new Trades Union Congress (TUC) leader.Speaking to The Independent, Paul Nowak said Labour was right to focus on the unfairness of non-dom rules, which allows British residents to skip taxes on their foreign income for 15 years.“I fundamentally believe that if you live and work in the UK then you should pay your tax in the UK – it’s a simple as that,” said the new TUC chief, who takes over from Frances O’Grady.“Every single penny I earn, and every single...
Civil servants paid nearly £30 million in high-street vouchers amid pay freeze
The Government has been accused of “rank double standards” after giving almost £30 million in high-street vouchers to civil servants amid a pay freeze prompted by the cost-of-living crisis.Sixteen Whitehall departments in 2021-22 paid out a combined total of £29.57 million to staff in the form of ‘reward and recognition’ vouchers, a third more than in 2020-21 and two thirds more than in 2018-19, according to departmental data provided to Labour.The surge in the use of vouchers coincided with the imposition by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak of a one-year, post-Covid pay freeze across most of the civil service as food inflation in the UK soared.Shadow cabinet office minister Florence Eshalomi...
kalkinemedia.com
EU health agency says China traveller screening 'unjustified' in bloc
The European Union's health agency said Thursday it believed that the introduction of mandatory Covid screenings of travellers from China was "unjustified," despite a surge in cases in China. Despite the introduction of mandatory Covid tests in the United States and Italy on those arriving from China, such measures were...
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
kalkinemedia.com
How did ASX-200 finance stocks perform in 2022?
ASX 200 has marked a loss of 7.47% on a year-to-date basis. ASX 200 financials fell by 4.81% since the beginning of 2022 till now. Looking back at the 2022, the Australian stock market can be seen as a roller coaster ride for investors. Today (28 December 2022), S&P/ASX 200 was 0.89% down at 7,023.20 points at 11:12 AM AEDT, and on a year-to-date basis, it has lost 7.47%. While the ASX Australian bond (ASX:BOND) was 1.32% lower at AU$23.26 and lost 12.72% on a year-to-date basis.
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-Offshore investors net buyers of South African stocks
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Offshore investors bought a net 0.37 billion rand ($22 million) of South African stocks last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed. Settlement data on bonds showed net sales of 1.97 billion rand, while trading data showed net purchases of 0.93 billion rand. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 10.59 6.21 903.78 971.86 Sales (bln rand) 10.22 10.57 986.84 1,121.28 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.37 -4.36 -83.05 -149.43 BONDS (Settlement stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 54.29 53.51 3,392.21 3,114.45 Sales (bln rand) 56.26 45.51 3,363.20 3,104.39 Net purchases (bln rand) -1.97 8.00 29.01 10.06 BONDS (Trading stats) Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 23.12.2022 24.12.2021 2022 2021 Purchases (bln rand) 7.35 3.48 1,145.44 1,084.53 Sales (bln rand) 6.43 7.39 1,299.90 1,243.62 Net purchases (bln rand) 0.93 -3.91 -154.46 -159.08 ($1 = 16.9647 rand) (Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by James Macharia Chege)
kalkinemedia.com
Italy wants different use of resources used for euro bailout fund - PM
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy wants a different use for the money currently earmarked for the eurozone bailout fund, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. Meloni said she wanted to discuss the issue with the head of the fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), instead of focusing on the ratification of a treaty that reforms the ESM.
Comments / 0