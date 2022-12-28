Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Houston is Proceeding with Container Dwell Fee as Volumes Remain High
Port Houston continues to report strong increases in year-over-year container volumes leading port executives to announce that starting February 1, 2023, they will proceed with a Sustain Import Dwell Fee. Like many other ports, Houston has struggled to maintain fluidity at its Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals and address long-term dwell times for some containers.
Coast Guard: Helicopter leaving oil platform operated by Houston-based company crashes in Gulf
HOUSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching waters off Louisiana for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Just before 9 p.m., the search was suspended. The helicopter crashed as it was departing an oil platform owned by...
fox7austin.com
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding, Texas bride says
AUSTIN, Texas - Southwest officials say they are desperately trying to fix things after thousands of delays and cancelations riddle their flight schedule. One UT alumni bride-to-be found herself in the middle of the airline chaos wondering if she will be able to get married after her fiancé's flight was canceled days before their wedding.
Would you carry my bag out to the car
I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
marinelink.com
Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel
Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for pipeline deep-draft dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Callan beat our four other bidders for the project to win the $13,845,450 firm-fixed-price contract. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with...
Watch: Texas woman stores hundreds of 'cold-stunned' bats in her attic
More than a thousand 'cold-stunned' bats were rescued by the Houston Humane Society in Texas, after falling off bridges in frigid weather.
Texas Card House Adding Onto Spring Location
The adjacent space will be renovated to make more room for the private social club.
Mayor, public works chief's texts show Houston's scramble to notify public of boil water notice
Newly released text messages confirm the city knew it needed to issue a boil water notice to the public hours before it actually did, and grew increasingly frustrated over public perception.
'We're coming out of pocket': Frustrated families seek alternatives after canceled Southwest flights
Some have missed out on seeing their loved ones during the holidays, and others are spending money they hadn't budgeted for hotels or rental cars.
tedmag.com
Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
Get paid $40 to tell TxDOT about trouble spots on Houston roads
HOUSTON — We all could use a little extra cash after the holidays. How about getting paid to weigh in on how TxDOT could improve our roadways?. From rush hour traffic to ongoing construction, driving in Houston can be frustrating. It’s a topic Houstonians have a lot of opinions on.
Houston Press
New Year's Eve Fireworks: Where to See Them, What Not to Do With Them
New Year’s Eve: a night celebrating future hopes, reflections on the past year and more than a little madness for local law enforcement chasing residents shooting off banned fireworks and locals shooting guns into the air. Not to mention the emergency medical personnel tasked with cleaning up the human damage that can occur.
fox7austin.com
Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations
HOUSTON - Bad news if you're not stocked up on liquor this holiday season. As we all know (unless you didn't for some reason) it's illegal, under the law put forth by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), to purchase alcohol on Sunday. In other words, under state law, sales are not allowed following the Monday when those days fall on a Sunday.
'Still in grieving' | Southwest Airlines returns bags to widow as they vow to make things right
HOUSTON — The airport chaos was a lot more organized Tuesday morning at Hobby Airport, but the rows of luggage are still the topic of conversation. While exhausted passengers sit on the floor near the baggage carousel hoping their bags will be there, one woman's emotional roller coaster has finally come to an end.
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven
5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
fox26houston.com
Southwest cancels another 2,500 flights Wednesday, experts say airline unlikely to raise airfare cost
HOUSTON - Southwest canceled another 2,500 flights nationwide on Wednesday, as the Texas-based airline works to fix its system meltdown. Approximately 180 of those were in Houston. The cancellations and delays began December 22 when severe winter weather swept across the U.S. Since then, approximately 11,000 Southwest flights nationwide have...
Quick N Clean purchases land in Humble for new location
Quick N Clean Car Washing acquired 1.25 acres of land at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road in Humble. (Courtesy Pexels) Quick N Clean Car Washing will be opening a new location in Humble at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road, according to a Dec. 19 announcement from real estate firm NewQuest Properties. The property is 1.25 acres and was acquired from AZ Global Business Solutions LLC.
Gridlock Alert: 2023 brings major closure at West Loop/Southwest Fwy interchange near The Galleria
Nope, Galleria-area traffic won't end with the new year. The West Loop southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer will be closed through late 2023 starting Jan. 3.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
