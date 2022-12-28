ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
maritime-executive.com

Houston is Proceeding with Container Dwell Fee as Volumes Remain High

Port Houston continues to report strong increases in year-over-year container volumes leading port executives to announce that starting February 1, 2023, they will proceed with a Sustain Import Dwell Fee. Like many other ports, Houston has struggled to maintain fluidity at its Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals and address long-term dwell times for some containers.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Would you carry my bag out to the car

I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
HOUSTON, TX
marinelink.com

Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel

Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for pipeline deep-draft dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Callan beat our four other bidders for the project to win the $13,845,450 firm-fixed-price contract. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with...
HOUSTON, TX
tedmag.com

Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

New Year's Eve Fireworks: Where to See Them, What Not to Do With Them

New Year’s Eve: a night celebrating future hopes, reflections on the past year and more than a little madness for local law enforcement chasing residents shooting off banned fireworks and locals shooting guns into the air. Not to mention the emergency medical personnel tasked with cleaning up the human damage that can occur.
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations

HOUSTON - Bad news if you're not stocked up on liquor this holiday season. As we all know (unless you didn't for some reason) it's illegal, under the law put forth by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), to purchase alcohol on Sunday. In other words, under state law, sales are not allowed following the Monday when those days fall on a Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven

5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Quick N Clean purchases land in Humble for new location

Quick N Clean Car Washing acquired 1.25 acres of land at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road in Humble. (Courtesy Pexels) Quick N Clean Car Washing will be opening a new location in Humble at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road, according to a Dec. 19 announcement from real estate firm NewQuest Properties. The property is 1.25 acres and was acquired from AZ Global Business Solutions LLC.
HUMBLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy