Second-Grader Entertains at School Christmas Concert With Dance Performance

A second-grade student in California entertained his classmates and parents as he broke out some dance moves during a winter school concert on December 14.

A video of Jaden Williams’s performance went viral after Ashley Nichole Williams, a classmate’s mother, posted video of his dancing to Instagram.

“I feel it come into my body and just want to dance and all that stuff,” the 8-year-old student told NBC.

“I love dancing. It’s in my blood. I just want to make them happy and wonderful,” he said.

Credit: Ashley Nichole Williams via Storyful

