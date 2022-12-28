Read full article on original website
WVNews
Mistakes, fouls drag Liberty girls to third straight defeat
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Having six more field goals, six more assists and four fewer turnovers than Moorefield still wasn’t enough for Liberty girls basketball to get a win Friday. In a scrappy game where points were at a premium, the Mountaineers did what they couldn’t afford...
WVNews
Bearcats' defense leads to win over Westside
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton used excellent defense for a 48-24 victory over Westside in girls basketball action of the Tournament Mixer on Friday afternoon at East Fairmont High School. The Bearcats (6-1) held the Renegades to 9-of-43 shooting from the floor and forced 16 turnovers to never...
WVNews
Minutemen rout Panthers 75-39
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Minutemen made it two wins in two days at the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic, bouncing back from a lackluster start to trounce Clay County 76-39. The Panthers and Minutemen battled through a close first quarter with Lewis County managing to eke out a small lead thanks to four Manny Robinson free throws and a Ben Putnam putback in the final minute of the quarter to move the score to 14-10 with one frame in the book.
WVNews
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
WVNews
WVU mens basketball hits the road for the start of Big 12 action
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team dives into Big 12 competition with a two-game road swing – at Kansas State on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN+) and at Oklahoma State on Monday (7 p.m. on ESPNU). Such a short turnaround for a pair of road contests certainly isn’t...
WVNews
Maids hang on to beat Southern Garrett 48-41
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Minutemaids overcame an off night and held off a talented Southern Garrett (Md.) team down the stretch to stay unbeaten on the year with a 48-41 victory to close out the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic on Friday night. The teams played...
WBOY
No. 20 Oklahoma at WVU women’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball is back in Morgantown to tip off its first Big 12 conference campaign under new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. Here’s everything you need to know about the game. No. 20 OU at WVU game information. Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
WVNews
Bees prees their way to easy win over Shady Spring
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont used a relentless full-court press against Shady Spring to get a 69-23 win in girls basketball action Friday afternoon at East Fairmont High School. The Bees’ (6-1) man-to-man and trapping half-court defenses forced the Tigers into 18 first-quarter turnovers, 27 turnovers in...
There's a pretty obvious comparison for Bilal Marshall at WVU
Look back about a dozen years ago and you will see a similar story to what is unfolding right now at WVU.
WVNews
RCB boys showcase depth, improvement in win over Magnolia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A happy holiday season for Robert C. Byrd boys basketball continued Friday as the Flying Eagles capped a 2-0 run in the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic at Lewis County. RCB led nearly wire to wire in a 68-52 victory over Magnolia, the team’s second...
LISTEN: One down, one to go for the 2023 staff
West Virginia had two openings on the coaching staff. There's just one now. The Mountaineers have a receivers coach (and should make that official soon) but they do not have an offensive coordinator ... unless they already do and are searching for just a quarterbacks coach. It's complicated, but that's why we're here. What happened with Clint Trickett? What do we (still) think about Neal Brown's role in 2023? What can Bilal Marshall do on and off the field? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Names to Watch in the Transfer Portal for WVU
A look at who West Virginia is targeting in the transfer portal.
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: WVU Adds Depth to Future of QB Room, Fills Need with TE
Okay West Virginia fans, let’s take a look at the 2023 class in the next of many Farrell Files as we also track some things in the portal. I’ll continue to say it, I like this class for many reasons. WVU always lacks a geographical thumbprint that others in the Big 12 have and Neal Brown was under fire and on the hot seat all season. But the QB get is not the strength of this class and we start there.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Top 5 Blunders at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has made a lot of mistakes as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. However, there are five blunders that were particularly hurtful to the West Virginia football program and real turning points for Brown. #1 – Not naming Jahmile Addae defensive...
WOWK
Mountaineer Marching Band to get a new practice site on former Hawley Field land
The Mountaineer Marching Band performs at every home football game, and occasionally at other sporting events throughout the year. It performs at high schools across the state, and other WVU events when requested. The “Pride of West Virginia” has performed for more than 1 million people over the last 20...
WVNews
Buckhannon (West Virginia) to host Country Roads Fire Conference Jan. 13-15
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 100 firefighters have registered for the Country Roads Fire Conference, to be hosted Jan. 13-15 by the Buckhannon Fire Department at the Brushy Fork Event Center. Educational session topics will include the Ultimate House Fire, Searchable vs. Survivable, Aggressive Mind Set, and...
WVNews
Juanita Mae Kesner
JANE LEW- Juanita Mae Kesner, 66, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Juanita was born in Troy, WV, on April 9, 1956, a daughter of the late Oley Workman and Nola Barker Workman.
WVNews
Robin Lynn Goldsmith
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Lynn Goldsmith, age 63, a resident of Clarksburg, WV, died…
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
WDTV
Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
