Zverev crashes in first ATP match since June injury at United Cup
Rusty former world number two Alexander Zverev crashed to defeat Saturday in his first ATP match since tearing ankle ligaments at the French Open in June. The two-time ATP Finals champion hit eight double faults in losing 6-4, 6-2 to 81st-ranked Jiri Lehecka at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead in their tie against Germany.
'Rest in peace, Pele,' Argentina's Messi on Instagram
Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi bid Brazilian football hero Pele farewell on Instagram Thursday, posting photos of himself and "The King" taken in happier times. "Rest in peace, Pele," Messi wrote after the announcement that Pele had died in hospital at the age of 82 after a fight with...
Ronaldo signs for Al Nassr in deal worth 'more than 200m euros'
Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, the club announced, in a deal believed to be worth more than 200 million euros. The 37-year-old penned a contract which will take him to June 2025. "I can't wait to discover a new football league in a different...
Qatar splits with coach Sanchez after World Cup defeats
World Cup hosts Qatar announced Friday that national coach Felix Sanchez had been let go with the end of his contract after the team's dismal World Cup where they failed to get a point from their group games. The Qatar Football Association said it had decided "not to extend Felix...
