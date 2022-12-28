Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Seapeak Completes Evergas Acquisition in Continued Growth
Seapeak completed its acquisition of Evergas, a Danish LNG shipping company, as the company continues to move forward to build its position in the transport and services for liquified natural gas. Launched earlier this year after the acquisition of the former Teekay LNG Partners by alternative investment firm Stonepeak, the Canadian-based shipping company said it intends to renew and grow its primary business of owning and operating LNG carriers, and to explore potential adjacent markets.
maritime-executive.com
MSC Tops Maersk for Best Schedule Reliability as Recovery Continues
MSC for the first time has claimed the top spot as the carrier with the best schedule reliability surpassing Maersk according to the monthly data from Sea-Intelligence. The data analytics firm reports that the container shipping carriers are overall continuing to improve their schedule reliability as port delays due to congestion have declined.
marinelink.com
Keel Laid for Van Oord's Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Boreas
A keel laying ceremony was held Tuesday for the wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Boreas, being built for the Dutch marine and offshore services firm Van Oord. The ceremony took place at the YCRO yard in Yantai, China. The Boreas will be able to operate on methanol and will be...
maritime-executive.com
Carnival Corp. Slows Newbuilds as Rebound in Operations Continues
Carnival Corporation is implementing a fleet optimization strategy that involves the continuing sale of smaller, less efficient cruise ships and curtailing newbuilding expenditures from 2026. The corporation reports that it plans to decelerate its newbuilding pace as one of several steps to lower costs as it continues to rebuild its global cruise operations and looks to reduce debt built up during the pandemic.
maritime-executive.com
First Steel Cut for Maersk’s Methanol-Fueled 16,200 TEU Boxships
Fifteen months after ordering the first of its new 16,200 TEU containerships, which Maersk says will usher in a new era in ocean shipping, work began for the construction of the first of the ships. In addition to being the first large containerships designed to operate on methanol, they will also incorporate a range of features to improve operating efficiency and environmental performance.
maritime-executive.com
Cold Comfort: Global Reefer Trade Continues to Grow
(Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2022 edition.) British-based Drewry, a consultancy to the global maritime and shipping industry, says it expects trade in the seaborne, temperature-controlled cargo sector “to accelerate over the coming years, to expand at an average annual rate of 3% to 2026.” That’s an optimistic forecast, given the slowdown in international trade this year and talk of a pending recession, and it’s driven by strong consumer demand for perishables of all kinds.
maritime-executive.com
Italy's New Rules Put NGO Rescue Vessels on Long, Frequent Voyages
The administration of Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has agreed to a new port of refuge policy for migrant rescue vessels, which have been a longtime thorn in the side for Italy's political right. The cabinet decree requires vessels to ask for a port of refuge and sail to it...
maritime-executive.com
Frontline Completes Move to Cyprus Preparing for Euronav Tender Offer
Tanker operator Frontline completed the final steps preparing to launch its offering to combine its operations with Euronav setting the stage for a new contest between famed investor John Fredriksen and the Saverys family for control of the tanker company. The company announced today, December 30, that the Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver of the Republic of Cyprus has issued a temporary re-domiciliation certificate, meaning that they have completed the re-registration of the company moving its incorporation from Bermuda to Cyprus.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
Industrial Distribution
Rolls-Royce Ready to Test Massive Jet Engine
Rolls-Royce announced it has completed building and is preparing to test its UltraFan, technology demonstrator. In a major milestone for the program, the demonstrator engine was transported from the build workshop and into Testbed 80 in Derby, UK where it was mounted in preparation for testing. The first test of...
US Denim Mills Develops Rapid Clean Manufacturing Technology
A sustainable mindset has become an essential business need today, putting manufacturers under immense pressure to innovate eco-friendly manufacturing techniques at every possible stage. Taking a cue from the increasing demand for sustainability in apparel production, Pakistan-based US Denim Mills, the fabrics vertical of US Group, has developed another eco-efficient alternative technology, Rapid Clean, which enhances operational efficiency and reduces resource depletion, cost and waste—all while maximizing consumer satisfaction. Rapid Clean is a sustainable manufacturing technique designed to replace some of the most water-intensive and pollutant fabric finishing processes. This smart technology by US Denim Mills allows the company to conserve natural...
maritime-executive.com
Japanese Insurers Agree to Cover War Risk for Sakhalin-2 LNG Shipments
Japanese marine insurers have reversed course on a plan to suspend war risk insurance for voyages in Russian waters. Western reinsurers have largely abandoned the business of war risk cover in Ukrainian and Russian waters, leaving individual insurance companies on their own to accept or reject the risk for these policies. Earlier this month, three Japanese insurance companies - Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire, Sompo Japan and Mitsui Sumitomo - began informing shipowners that effective January 1, they will stop insuring ships for war damage in all Russian waters.
accesslifthandlers.com
Top rental acquisitions of 2022
As 2022 progressed, it became apparent that it would be a big year for acquisitions in the rental sector, with firms making big moves in the market over the last 12 months. The tone was set right at the start of the year when US-based utility equipment rental and sales company Custom Truck completed the acquisition of HiRail Leasing Group for US$46.0 million.
insideevs.com
Air One eVTOL Successfully Makes First Full Transition Flight, Gets Ready For Production
Air, an Israeli electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft company, shared a video that showcases its latest development efforts with the One, its flagship flying machine that has been in the making since 2017. In the video embedded at the top of the article, the Air One eVTOL takes...
freightwaves.com
Last-mile delivery of big items a fertile field for 3PLs, report says
The last-mile delivery of big and bulky e-commerce items will be big business for 3PLs through 2025, following the trend of the past four years, according to a report published Thursday by 3PL research and consulting firm Armstrong & Associates Inc. and the National Home Delivery Association. According to the...
maritime-executive.com
Sovcomflot Takes Delivery of Russian-Built and Financed Aframax Tanker
PAO Sovcomflot took delivery today, December 29, on its first Russian-built and financed LNG-fueled Aframax tanker. The delivery was especially significant for the Russian shipping company which had been hard hit by the western financial sanctions after the start of the war in Ukraine. Built at the Zvezda SSC shipbuilding...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
maritime-executive.com
French Salvors Tow Disabled Containership Out of English Channel
French authorities are reporting the successful salvage operation to bring a disabled containership to port in what they describe as a “delicate operation.” The maritime prefect for the English Channel had decided that the vessel needed to be towed to port due to difficult weather conditions and reports that the vessel was drifting despite having lowered its anchors.
freightwaves.com
The launch of the shipping container
The shipping container is one of the most influential inventions in the shipping industry. For better or for worse, it arguably paved the way for globalization and a new take on the supply chain and logistics industry simply by streamlining the loading and unloading process. But where did the shipping...
30 incredible sunken wrecks from WWI and WWII
A look at some of the most notable underwater wrecks from WWI and WWII.
