JNPO: Pro wrestling year in review - Logan Paul shows out at WWE Crown Jewel

Josh Nason & VOW's Rich Kraetsch talk all the happenings from November 2022.

The heralded JNPO pro wrestling year in review series continues with a stop in November 2022.

While our time here is almost done, there's still more fun to be had as Rich Kraetsch of Voices of Wrestling makes his return to talk over this recently completed 31-day stretch.

On the topic board:

WWE held two big events with Crown Jewel and Survivor Series. One featured Logan Paul putting on a great performance against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns while the other saw the main roster debut of the WarGames match.

MJF highlighted AEW's month as he won their World title at Full Gear which also saw the return of The Elite, the "interim" being awkwardly dropped from the Women's title, and Saraya's return.

Speaking of awkward, we talk about The Elite mocking CM Punk in their return to Chicago.

GCW announced their move to FITE+ while the NWA said Nick Aldis wasn't welcome there anymore after he made some inflammatory comments.

Plus, the best of the rest of WWE, AEW, Impact, Japan, the indies and everything else.

If you have missed any of this or the MMA year in review series, check out the archives . You can also subscribe to our free show RSS feed and get them in your podcast app of choice.

Click Here To Listen (for free)