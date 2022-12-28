Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
California Lottery made 125 millionaires in 2022 - and 1 billionaire, thanks to record Powerball
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This was perhaps the luckiest year ever for the California Lottery and its players. The Lottery made 125 new millionaires through its scratchers and draw games this year. And of course, it made its first-ever billionaire through the record-setting $2 billion Powerball ticket that was sold...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Dolly Parton will give free books to kids under 5 in California starting next year
Dolly Parton will be giving free books to children in California starting next year. The legendary singer and philanthropist will mail a new book to every child under the age of 5 each month, according to an announcement tweet from Gov. Newsom's office. In order to receive the books, the...
