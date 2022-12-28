Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Terrell Owens Says He’s Been in Contact With the Dallas Cowboys About a Possible Return
Is it possible? At 49 years old Terrell Owens claims that he’s been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about a potential return. Imagine T.O. in the NFL Playoffs in the year 2023 – kinda hard to believe, right? What is even harder to believe is that the receiver might be able to do it.
Judge orders Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to submit to paternity test
North Texas woman alleges Jerry Jones is her biological father
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team
It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’ agent, Gregory Daniel, told... The post Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
76ers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
For a long time, the NBA had a bogeyman: the super team. You probably heard all the discourse. First, the Miami Heat were ruining the NBA. Then, it was the Golden State Warriors. Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets were destroying the league’s competitive balance. In the meantime, something interesting happened....
Steve Sarkisian under fire for wildly overreacting to being touched in Alamo Bowl pregame
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian flexes his inner MC Hammer by screaming “U Can’t Touch This!” at poor Headphone Guy. Headphone Guy made a GOB Bluth huge mistake touching Steve Sarkisian at the Alamodome. Not only is Texas still not back, but no touching is to be...
Cowboys vs. Eagles NFC Playoff Race: Jalen Hurts 'Surprise'?
A national media report suggests some insight into what the Philadelphia Eagles might do at QB this weekend ... While semi-omitting the Dallas Cowboys from the picture in what seems like a lack of insight. ESPN's Dan Graziano is writing that he would be "surprised" if injured QB Jalen Hurts,...
Mina Kimes: Seahawks moving on entirely from Geno Smith would be foolish
The Seahawks have two more games left to play this season – and possibly a wild-card game after that. At the moment it seems unlikely given that they’ve lost five of their last six games, including a few against inferior opponents. Even if they do squeak into the playoffs, the likelihood of this team winning a postseason matchup on the road is pretty fanciful.
Terrell Owens to Cowboys? ‘I Will Not Consider It!’ - Jerry Jones
Terrell Owens? The Cowboys have, in either words or actions, said “no” - otherwise a tryout would’ve occurred, obviously. But Jerry Jones just shut it down with clarity.
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Facepalm: Terrell Owens somehow inserted himself into Cowboys' atmosphere
Maybe it was the high-profile courtship of Odell Beckham Jr. that ultimately went nowhere. Maybe it was watching the previously-forgotten veteran T.Y. Hilton step in and be a highlight hero with his very first Cowboys catch. Maybe it’s simply seeing Dak Prescott put up big numbers en route to a postseason run and wanting in on the action.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Takes Significant Step Toward Return
It's looking more and more as if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make a full recovery from the shoulder injury that sidelined him last week. Team coach Nick Sirianni explained that he wouldn't rule Hurts out of Week 17 because of how quickly he heals. And now, as ...
Terrell Owens Has Been in Contact With NFL Team for Big Return
Terrell Owens is very serious about returning to the NFL. Gregory Daniel, Owens' agent, told Sports Illustrated that they have been speaking with the Dallas Cowboys' office in recent days about Owens possibly returning to the league. Owens, 49, hasn't played in the NFL since 2010 but has been playing pro football recently as he joined the league Fan Controlled Football earlier this year.
Skip Bayless Blasted Mike McCarthy On Twitter During Cowboys-Titans
Skip Bayless is not happy with his beloved Dallas Cowboys and their head coach, Mike McCarthy. With the Cowboys only leading the shorthanded Tennessee Titans 10-6 at halftime on Thursday Night Football, Bayless unloaded on McCarthy on Twitter. "This is where the Dallas Cowboys need a head coach they fear...
