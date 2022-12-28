Read full article on original website
Related
Lakefield Standard
Ambrose repeats as Rumble champion
Junior Nolan Ambrose repeated as Rumble on the Red champion and five other Huskies placed as Jackson County Central finished third in the team standings of the largest high-school wrestling tournament in the nation. Joining Ambrose on the podium were Caleb Vancura, Thomas Freking, Logan Butzon, Matt Haley and Kayden...
Lakefield Standard
Huskies pull away from Cardinals
A run late in the first half gave the Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team the lead last Tuesday at Luverne, then another midway through the second half helped the Huskies secure a 77-67 v...
agupdate.com
Big cornstalk bales serve as snow fence and more
WORTHINGTON, Minn. – Five Pine Cattle Co. has been busy preparing for 2022-23 calving. The first calves were expected at Christmas. The cows will start calving shortly thereafter, said Matt and Amanda, giving their report on Dec. 19. Multiuse and functionality are important concepts at Five Pine Cattle Co.,...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
Lakefield Standard
County remains AIS-free
State-funded efforts to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species into Jackson County waters have been largely successful, even as similar efforts in other nearby counties have not. Though Jackson ...
Southern Minnesota News
2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash
Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
marshallradio.net
Two People Hospitalized After Collision on I-90 West of Worthington
WORTHINGTON, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:31 Tuesday afternoon, a 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 Toyota Corolla were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 west of Worthington when they collided. The driver of...
knuj.net
FREE RADON TEST KITS AVAILABLE STARTING NEXT WEEK
Every January Brown County Public Health alongside the Minnesota Department of Health promotes the importance of testing your homes for radon. Two of five Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon, which is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer. In Minnesota, the average radon level is over three times higher than the national average. It comes through the soil around homes and seeps through sealed cracks in basement floors and walls. Over 21-thousand lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon every year. Testing is the only way to determine if your home has elevated levels of radon. Free radon test kits can be picked starting Tuesday up from the Brown County Public Health Office in New Ulm as well as the Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Comfrey city halls, while supplies last.
Southern Minnesota News
St. James man accused of beating woman with belt buckle
A St. James is accused of beating a woman with a belt buckle. Dionicio Juan Perez Perez, 26, was charged earlier this month in Watonwan County with felony 3rd-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault. A criminal complaint says Perez got upset with the victim and began hitting her in the...
Lakefield Standard
Libraries launch winter reading program
Locals are encouraged to wrap themselves up in reading this winter. The Jackson County Library System launches its 2023 Winter Reading Program Jan. 1, 2023. The theme of this year’s program is “Get...
KEYC
Fairmont’s Bean Town Grill is for sale; current owners hope new owners can carry on restaurant’s legacy
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Steve and Tina Jette, the owners of Bean Town in Fairmont are looking to do something new. “The reason we want to get out of it isn’t because it’s not doing well,” said Steven Jette, “it’s doing very well. It’s just 35 years. It’s time to do something different. It’s a lot for me,” continued Steven, “it’s just a lot on my body. My knees are starting to get bad and I still want to enjoy my golf game.”
knuj.net
NEW ULM MAN FACES ASSAULT CHARGES
A New Ulm man was taken into custody following a domestic assault incident at 617 South Broadway Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10, police were called to the scene and found the victim holding an infant child and reporting that she had been hit and choked. The victim said she had gotten into an argument with her husband Raymond Koberg, Jr. and that he had put his hands over her nose, mouth and neck. The victim said she fell down and hit her head on the floor and Koberg continued to place his hands over her face and neck. The victim told authorities she had trouble breathing. Red marks were visible on the victims face and nose. She told police that she was scared as Koberg had assaulted her before. He left the residence on foot as the victim called for assistance. Koberg eventually turned himself in around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon and was turned over to the Brown County Jail staff. Koberg faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, a $5000 fine or both. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault committing an act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. That charge has a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1000 fine or both.
nwestiowa.com
Firefighters face blizzard at Bosma Poultry inferno
SIBLEY—Bosma Poultry was destroyed in fire at its facility east of Sibley along Pierce Avenue, amid the pre-dawn darkness of a brutal blizzard Thursday. No life-threatening injuries were suffered. However, firefighters did experience frostbite from the extreme cold, and one department member experienced heart palpitations. Sibley Fire Department chief...
myklgr.com
Marshall man sentenced in Redwood County Court for domestic assault
A Marshall man has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for domestic assault over an incident last June. According to court documents, on June 30 of this year, the Redwood Falls Police Department was called to a neighborhood on a report of a suspicious person in the area. The witness said an unknown white male with blood on his body asked to come inside the residence to clean up. The witness let the unknown male inside, then noticed him trying to leave through the bathroom window.
nwestiowa.com
Teen pleads in Osceola County chase case
OCHEYEDAN—One of two people facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Osceola County in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Nineteen-year-old Jaiden Mae Gramlow of Le Mars pleaded guilty to interference with official acts on Dec. 13 in Osceola County District Court in Sibley while a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
voiceofalexandria.com
Teen seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Rock County, authorities say
A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash in Rock County on Wednesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff's Office reported. At about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders were sent to the 6700 block of South Highway H in the town of Newark on a report of a snowmobile crash with injury, Sgt. David Rossmiller said in a statement.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Unemployment fraud revealed during recorded jail call with inmate
Two people are accused of stealing unemployment benefits after they allegedly had a conversation about the funds on a recorded jail line. Kallie Noelle Kociemba, 28, of New Ulm, and Paul Alonzo, 31, an inmate at the Brown County Jail, were each charged this month with felony counts of false representation of unemployment benefits and theft by swindle.
