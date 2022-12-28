Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
Ambrose repeats as Rumble champion
Junior Nolan Ambrose repeated as Rumble on the Red champion and five other Huskies placed as Jackson County Central finished third in the team standings of the largest high-school wrestling tournament in the nation. Joining Ambrose on the podium were Caleb Vancura, Thomas Freking, Logan Butzon, Matt Haley and Kayden...
herosports.com
FCS Championship: Anonymous FCS Coaches Predict The NDSU vs. SDSU Winner
The highly-anticipated FCS championship showdown between North Dakota State and South Dakota State is still 1.5 weeks away. It gives us media folks plenty of time to break down and predict what we think will happen. But what do those in the coaching profession think about the final outcome on...
Lakefield Standard
County on lookout for unsafe mailboxes
Jackson County’s public works department is on the lookout for unsafe mailboxes. Minnesota state statute grants local road authorities the ability to develop and adopt rules regarding mailbox ins...
myklgr.com
Marshall woman injured in Lyon County rollover
A Marshall woman was injured Tuesday after her car rolled over on icy roads. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at almost midnight on Dec. 27, Kylin Jane Kooima, age 18, was driving a 2010 Pontiac westbound on Highway 19. At about mile post 40, her vehicle lost control and rolled into the north ditch.
valleynewslive.com
Five injured in Jackson County, MN rollover crash
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson County Pilot
At least four injured — two critically — in rollover
At least four people were injured — two critically — in a rollover on Interstate 90 in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Jackson Ambulance Service and Lakefield Ambulance Service were paged to mile marker 77 on I-90 shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two critically injured patients were expected to be air-lifted for additional care.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
Southern Minnesota News
2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash
Minnesota & South Dakota Top 10 Retailers For Returning Gifts
"Gee, that's nice. What is it?" I actually said that one Christmas after opening a gift from a family member. Talk about uncomfortable!. Unfortunately, that gift was returned and exchanged for something else. Shhhhhhhh!. No doubt you've been in a similar situation where you are just not satisfied with the...
more1049.com
Jackson County Home Destroyed By Friday Fire
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– A fire claimed a home in Heron Lake early Friday morning according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The Heron Lake Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after 5 a.m. and called in the Okabena Fire Department for assistance. Firefighters were on the scene for about six hours and the house was considered a total loss.
Southern Minnesota News
St. James man accused of beating woman with belt buckle
A St. James is accused of beating a woman with a belt buckle. Dionicio Juan Perez Perez, 26, was charged earlier this month in Watonwan County with felony 3rd-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault. A criminal complaint says Perez got upset with the victim and began hitting her in the...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
nwestiowa.com
George-Little Rock high school newscasts
GEORGE—George-Little Rock High School business education teacher Bret Sherkenbach has been leading a group of students in the production of a weekly newscast that is delivered at the end of the week to middle and high school students. The newscast consists of multiple components. The first is news pertaining...
This Sioux Falls Retailer May Not Survive 2023
One national retail chain with a location in Sioux Falls may not be in business by the end of 2023. That's the warning from one business expert. Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said Bed Bath & Beyond is on the verge of shutting its doors nationwide.
KELOLAND TV
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website. Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin...
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
KELOLAND TV
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
KEYC
Fairmont’s Bean Town Grill is for sale; current owners hope new owners can carry on restaurant’s legacy
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Steve and Tina Jette, the owners of Bean Town in Fairmont are looking to do something new. “The reason we want to get out of it isn’t because it’s not doing well,” said Steven Jette, “it’s doing very well. It’s just 35 years. It’s time to do something different. It’s a lot for me,” continued Steven, “it’s just a lot on my body. My knees are starting to get bad and I still want to enjoy my golf game.”
