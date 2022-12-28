Read full article on original website
Wrestlers take to the mat for the 33rd annual Wheeling Park Duals
WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– The 33rd annual Wheeling Park Duals wrestling tournament returned to the Friendly City. It’s a two-day event with thirty-two teams competing. The tournament takes place at WesBanco Arena. On Wednesday there were eight rounds. In the 175lbs weight class, Brooke High School’s Gavin Moore took down Parkersburg’s Brandon Daries. […]
High school boys basketball: Revels, Vorst lead Rossford in win over Perrysburg
Brenden Revels scored 21 points and Derek Vorst added 11 points as visiting Rossford held off a late push by Perrysburg for a 55-53 boys basketball victory on Thursday night. The Bulldogs raced out to an 11-2 lead after one quarter and a 29-15 lead at halftime and held off a furious second-half rally by Perrysburg. Austin Shultz made five 3-pointers on his way to 15 points, Avery Hunt also scored 15, and Matt Watkins added 14. EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 81, WHITEFORD 68
KELOLAND
Hamlin, STM, Sioux Valley, Harrisburg win Friday
Click the video player above to see highlights from four games on Friday: SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday was an active night in high school hoops as many teams took to the court, including the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls. The Hamlin girls, Sioux Valley girls and St. Thomas More boys all earned wins […]
Maroon boys pull away late to sink Marines in annual M&M Game tussle
MARINETTE — A fourth quarter surge by the Menominee boys basketball team helped the Maroons fend off a feisty Marinette squad to record a 49-34 triumph in this year’s edition of the annual M&M Game. The victory is Menominee’s third straight over Marinette. Menominee jumped ahead to a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Marines battled back in the second thanks to nine points from...
