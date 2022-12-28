ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Man attempting to cross I-65 struck, killed by semi

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was killed while trying to cross I-65 in Clark County, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers responded to the area surrounding the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 South around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators believed the man was trying to run across the southbound lanes when he was hit by […]
CLARK COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.

The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Shooting a gun in celebration on New Year's Eve is illegal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department says it has noticed an uptick in a dangerous trend every year on New Year's Eve. That trend: Celebratory gunfire. This is something LMPD says is against the law. In Kentucky, guns can only be shot on a licensed fire range...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Oldham County Police release photos of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County have released an updated description of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. It happened around 6:16 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, near Interstate 71. That's where police found 60-year-old Gage Thurman unresponsive and off the roadway with head trauma. He died at the scene.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
korncountry.com

Part of Highway 50E in North Vernon back open after serious crash

JENNINGS COUNTY – UPDATE: Highway 50 is now back open, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. There is still a police presence in the area so people are asked to continue using caution. ORIGINAL:. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office says that Highway 50 East, between County Road...
wdrb.com

Police investigating after man shot in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Louisville Thursday night. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers with the department's Third Division were called to a reported shooting "in the area of" National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive around 8:30 p.m. That's near Fairdale off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday evening. Police said that around 5:30 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood. Once police arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY

