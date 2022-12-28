Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
wdrb.com
Police arrest La Grange man for fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County made an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. According to court documents, 58-year-old Gerald Rath, of La Grange, was arrested by officers with the Oldham County Police Department just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police said...
WLKY.com
Cold case charges: Man indicted 6 years after couple found dead in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has secured an indictment in a cold case from 2016. A Bardstown couple was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood more than six years ago. The victims were Linda Leslie, 27, and Julian Ramirez, 32. They...
Man attempting to cross I-65 struck, killed by semi
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was killed while trying to cross I-65 in Clark County, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers responded to the area surrounding the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 South around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators believed the man was trying to run across the southbound lanes when he was hit by […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
wdrb.com
Bond set at $250,000 for man charged with dragging Louisville police officer with stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was in court on Wednesday, after police said he dragged a Louisville Metro Police officer during a traffic stop near Valley Station. Casey Burk, 56, also allegedly kidnapped a woman and forced her to take him to a liquor store. Burk was arraigned...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Shooting a gun in celebration on New Year's Eve is illegal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department says it has noticed an uptick in a dangerous trend every year on New Year's Eve. That trend: Celebratory gunfire. This is something LMPD says is against the law. In Kentucky, guns can only be shot on a licensed fire range...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Oldham County Police release photos of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County have released an updated description of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day. It happened around 6:16 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, near Interstate 71. That's where police found 60-year-old Gage Thurman unresponsive and off the roadway with head trauma. He died at the scene.
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
Wave 3
Louisville faces another deadly year closing out 2022; shooting victims’ parents speak out
On Friday, five decades later, the Black Six and their families receive an apology from Mayor Greg Fischer. LMPD’s end of the year review reveals changes in violent crime numbers, homicide clearance rate. Updated: 5 hours ago. LMPD dives into their end of the year review by sharing their...
korncountry.com
Part of Highway 50E in North Vernon back open after serious crash
JENNINGS COUNTY – UPDATE: Highway 50 is now back open, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. There is still a police presence in the area so people are asked to continue using caution. ORIGINAL:. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office says that Highway 50 East, between County Road...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Missing Person And Murder In Marion County
LEBANON, Ky. (December 29, 2022) – On the evening of Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. Family members spoke with KSP Troopers and reported that Kevin Thomas Elder, age 56 of Elizabethtown, was missing and...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Louisville Thursday night. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers with the department's Third Division were called to a reported shooting "in the area of" National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive around 8:30 p.m. That's near Fairdale off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
wdrb.com
2 Louisville police officers hurt after suspect in traffic stop sparks chase in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was dragged by a car during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in Valley Station. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said an officer was conducting a traffic stop around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Lower River Road, just inside the Greenbelt Highway at Moorewick Way.
wdrb.com
Louisville area police departments warn of the dangers of celebratory New Year's gunfire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the New Year is often met with celebratory gunshots -- a tradition that causes headaches for local police departments. So now they're bracing to be swamped with calls reporting gunfire this New Year. As the training director for Louisville Armory, Ken Pagano has...
WLKY.com
Indiana State Police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed on I-65 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-65 South Thursday night. Indiana Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. and closed the right three lanes of the interstate. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday evening. Police said that around 5:30 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood. Once police arrived, they...
WLKY.com
Woman found dead in south Louisville trailer fire was trespassing, homeowner says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A deadly fire at a mobile home in the Iroquois neighborhood is raising questions from authorities and the homeowner. Arson investigators are working to determine how the fire started, while the family who lives at the Taylor Boulevard home is trying to understand why the victim, who did not live there, was inside their residence.
