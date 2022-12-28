Read full article on original website
Pelé was a world icon and Brazil’s king of ‘beautiful game’
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé was simply “The King.” He embraced “the beautiful game” of soccer in his 1958 World Cup debut for Brazil and never really let go. He won a record three World Cups and was widely regarded as one of his sport’s greatest players. His majestic and galvanizing presence set him among the most recognizable figures in the world.
Pele’s World Cup journey: From Sweden 1958 to Mexico 1970
Pele has died at the age of 82.The Brazilian was arguably the greatest player to grace the World Cup finals, winning football’s biggest prize three times.Here, the PA news agency takes a tournament-by-tournament look at his career in the sport’s biggest event.Sweden 1958🇧🇷Brasil brilló en la casa de 🇸🇪Suecia y se coronó campeona por primera vez en 1958. En esa #WorldCup, un joven @Pele de 17 años comenzaba a brillar en el fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Ch9Bn0rcVL— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) December 18, 2020Pele missed the first two matches through injury before making his World Cup debut against the Soviet Union.His first...
From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great Britain
Pele, who has died at the age of 82, made many high-profile visits to Britain.The Brazilian great’s humility and beaming smile won him adulation across the globe, first as a player and then a United Nations ambassador.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of his trips to Britain, with Brazil, club side Santos and after his retirement.First trip to Wembley – as a spectatorA near-capacity crowd at Wembley in May 1963 booed the announcement that Pele would not be featuring in the international friendly against England, which ended 1-1.Pele was still feeling the effects of injuries sustained...
Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter
Cliff Jones admits Wales had never heard of Pele before the Brazilian destroyed their World Cup dream in 1958.Pele was only 17 when he burst onto the scene in Sweden in sensational fashion, scoring six goals as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.But Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – did not play until Brazil’s third match of the tournament against the Soviet Union because of a knee injury.He had arrived in the quarter-final as an unknown quantity to Welsh opponents missing their own star man John Charles through injury.Pele, however, produced...
How Man Utd plotted sensational Pele transfer but Brazil icon stayed loyal to his beloved Santos during playing days
PELE turned down the opportunity to play for Manchester United during his glory years because he was loyal to Santos. The legendary striker, who sadly died on Thursday aged 82, spent almost his entire career with the Brazilian giants. But his incredible performances in his homeland as well, as in...
Lionel Messi's World Cup Bedroom At Qatar University To Be Converted Into "Mini-Museum"
Messi was housed in room B201. It was a twin room but Messi had it to himself for most of the tournament.
Man Utd fans beg club not to re-sign Memphis Depay as they fear another failed return like Cristiano Ronaldo
MANCHESTER UNITED fans are begging the club NOT to re-sign Memphis Depay. The Red Devils are hoping to sign a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming January window following his recent exit. They've already missed out on Cody Gakpo, who's agreed a £37million deal with Liverpool. United have...
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
Soccer-Mbappe dismisses Argentina keeper Martinez's "futile" World Cup taunts
PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - France striker Kylian Mbappe has shrugged off Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez's taunts after the World Cup final, saying he did not "waste energy on such futile things" as he awaited the return of Paris Saint Germain team mate Lionel Messi.
In pictures: The remarkable life of Brazil’s World Cup great Pele
Pele has died at the age of 82.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the Brazil great’s career in pictures.London callingFine Troon-ingHandbags at HampdenAll smiles on arrivalSmall piece of historyChange of roleBad day at GoodisonEarly exitWorld Cup winnersSheffield starSpecial guestsMedical manMeeting MaradonaWembley wayRecord-breaking bidAll-time greatsWriting historyOld Trafford outingDegree of recognitionAnfield ovation Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveBrazil football legend Pele dies aged 82From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great BritainPele, Gordon Banks and that save
Argentines have tattoo fever following World Cup triumph
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has tattoo fever. Sometimes it’s to fulfill a promise, other times as a way to say thank you or simply to immortalize on the skin what was by all accounts an unforgettable moment. Argentina’s victory in the soccer World Cup tournament in...
Newcastle joins Juventus in chasing coveted Serie A forward
Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo and the Azzurri star could even move abroad. They have eyed the AS Roma attacker for a long-time now and it seemed he would become the replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season. However, the...
Musetti Levels United Cup Tie For Italy Against Brazil
Lorenzo Musetti was tested Thursday, but the Italian pulled through for his country in his first match of the season. The 20-year-old levelled Italy's United Cup tie against Brazil at 1-1 with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves. Friday's action will now decide the Group E tie, with Matteo Berrettini set to open play against Thiago Monteiro in the No. 1 men's singles.
Sporting world pays tribute to Brazilian great Pele
Gary Rose, Neil Johnston, Malu Cursino, Jeremy Gahagan and Aoife Walsh. Football fans and figures from around the world united tonight as a flood of tributes poured in for Pele. If you missed it, here's a recap of some of the touching messages:. In a statement, Pele's family said "inspiration...
Italian football to hold minute's silence for Pele
Italy's Football Federation (FIGC) called for a minute's silence to be held before matches on Friday and next week in memory of Brazil legend Pele following his death aged 82. "On the occasion of all the friendly matches scheduled for today, Friday December 30, and on the 16th day of the Serie A on Wednesday January 4, the FIGC has arranged a minute's silence to remember Pele," it said in a statement.
Lionesses lead New Year Honours list after England’s Euro 2022 triumph
England captain Leah Williamson is among four players from the Lionesses’ Euro 2022-winning side recognised in the New Year Honours, as women’s football dominated the list following a groundbreaking year for the game. Williamson has been made an OBE while teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White all become MBEs after England won their first major international trophy in 66 years in front of a record 87,000 fans at Wembley this summer. Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch head coach who led the Lionesses to their 2-1 victory over Germany in the final, has been made a CBE in the overseas...
Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.
Ronaldo signs for Al Nassr in deal worth 'more than 200 million euros'
Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, the club announced, in a deal believed to be worth more than 200 million euros. The 37-year-old penned a contract which will take him to June 2025. "I can't wait to discover a new football league in a different...
'Rest in peace, Pele,' Argentina's Messi on Instagram
Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi bid Brazilian football hero Pele farewell on Instagram Thursday, posting photos of himself and "The King" taken in happier times. "Rest in peace, Pele," Messi wrote after the announcement that Pele had died in hospital at the age of 82 after a fight with...
Italy wants different use of resources used for euro bailout fund - PM
ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy wants a different use for the money currently earmarked for the eurozone bailout fund, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. Meloni said she wanted to discuss the issue with the head of the fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), instead of focusing on the ratification of a treaty that reforms the ESM.
