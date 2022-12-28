Read full article on original website
Bill Nelson
2d ago
some additional information would have been helpful, either the name of the guilty person or the name of the haulage company...
5
Related
Here are some of the largest 2023 state roadway projects planned in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Even with streets expected to stay frozen for much of the winter, Michigan Department of Transportation leaders are planning some of the reconstruction work on state roadways for 2023. The Saginaw News/MLive asked the agency’s spokesperson for the region, Jocelyn Garza, to discuss some of the...
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
WNEM
Saginaw Co. Sheriff’s office pushes importance of ice safety
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents are encouraged to be careful heading out onto the ice amid rising temperatures. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s office provided some tips for residents thinking of heading onto the ice. “Your safety on the ice is your responsibility,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel...
Heartwarming: MSP troopers revive unconscious pup while battling Saginaw house fire
SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A family pet was saved by troopers after a house fire in Saginaw. Michigan State Police Third District said troopers were called to the fire on Ring Street at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday night. When fire crews arrived, they found the dog Delilah unconscious near the front door. MSP said troopers brought the pup to their patrol car and used their bag-valve mask to give her oxygen. Delilah regained consciousness after about 15 minutes of treatment and began breathing normally on her own. She was returned to her family, who had all escaped the fire safely.
wbkb11.com
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties
Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
WNEM
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
WNEM
Grant for redevelopment plans in North Flint
Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Brenda Roberts gives viewers some tips on how to care for loved ones with dementia this holiday season. TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some...
Whitmer Grants Clemency to Genesee County Man That Scared Woman to Death in 1984
A Genesee County man was granted clemency after serving 38 years behind bars for felony murder. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer granted John E. Aslin clemency a few days before Christmas. Aslin was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of Parole on December 27, 1984. According to MLive, Aslin was...
WNEM
Bay City recycling program starting, collection weeks changing
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s new, fully-automated recycling collection service is scheduled to launch on Jan. 2 and residents’ collection weeks will be changing. Recycling collection weeks are designated as Red Week or Yellow Week. Residents can find information about their collection week color and recycling day schedule on their website.
See what state roadwork projects are planned for Bay, Arenac counties in 2023
BAY CITY, MI - The new year will bring new changes, opportunities and challenges in 2023 - as well as new construction projects. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to work on multiple different projects around the Bay and Arenac county areas. MDOT will be working on different main...
WNEM
Dementia and the holidays
Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Executive Director for the Flint Housing Commission discusses the redevelopment plan for North Flint. TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some of our top stories.
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge animal sanctuary needs new barn
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary is in need of a new barn. The sanctuary takes in elderly farm animals when their original owners can’t support them in their old age. There is currently a waiting list for horses. While the owners have the land,...
Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues
FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
WNEM
Redevelopment plan in the works for Flint neighborhood
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Change could be coming to a North Flint neighborhood as the Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint partner to make redevelopment plans. The Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint are partnering to develop a compressive redevelopment plan for River View Apartments and the surrounding area where the controversial Ajax asphalt plant will soon go.
WILX-TV
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th
The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
lansingcitypulse.com
2022 brings new highs for cannabis
This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
