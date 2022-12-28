ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Bill Nelson
2d ago

some additional information would have been helpful, either the name of the guilty person or the name of the haulage company...

5
WNEM

Saginaw Co. Sheriff’s office pushes importance of ice safety

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents are encouraged to be careful heading out onto the ice amid rising temperatures. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s office provided some tips for residents thinking of heading onto the ice. “Your safety on the ice is your responsibility,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Heartwarming: MSP troopers revive unconscious pup while battling Saginaw house fire

SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A family pet was saved by troopers after a house fire in Saginaw. Michigan State Police Third District said troopers were called to the fire on Ring Street at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday night. When fire crews arrived, they found the dog Delilah unconscious near the front door. MSP said troopers brought the pup to their patrol car and used their bag-valve mask to give her oxygen. Delilah regained consciousness after about 15 minutes of treatment and began breathing normally on her own. She was returned to her family, who had all escaped the fire safely. 
SAGINAW, MI
wbkb11.com

USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties

Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Grant for redevelopment plans in North Flint

Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Brenda Roberts gives viewers some tips on how to care for loved ones with dementia this holiday season. TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Bay City recycling program starting, collection weeks changing

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City’s new, fully-automated recycling collection service is scheduled to launch on Jan. 2 and residents’ collection weeks will be changing. Recycling collection weeks are designated as Red Week or Yellow Week. Residents can find information about their collection week color and recycling day schedule on their website.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Dementia and the holidays

Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Executive Director for the Flint Housing Commission discusses the redevelopment plan for North Flint. TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some of our top stories.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge animal sanctuary needs new barn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary is in need of a new barn. The sanctuary takes in elderly farm animals when their original owners can’t support them in their old age. There is currently a waiting list for horses. While the owners have the land,...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw firefighters battle 2 house fires in same night

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw firefighters battled two house fires in the same night, one of which left a century-old home a total loss. The first blaze was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 651 S. Ninth St. on the city’s East Side, according to Saginaw Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Yaw. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home on fire.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues

FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Redevelopment plan in the works for Flint neighborhood

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Change could be coming to a North Flint neighborhood as the Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint partner to make redevelopment plans. The Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint are partnering to develop a compressive redevelopment plan for River View Apartments and the surrounding area where the controversial Ajax asphalt plant will soon go.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Dec. 29th

The tourism capital of Saginaw County is busy with people celebrating the holiday after the weekend storm forced them to change their plans. TV5 went to Frankenmuth to check out how the city is creating holiday cheer after Christmas. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update:...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

2022 brings new highs for cannabis

This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
LANSING, MI

