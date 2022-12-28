Read full article on original website
Poonjobi
1d ago
I'm curious as to why someone would do that. What were they hoping to find out? I would be just as terrified. It's definitely scary and stalker like behavior. Maybe her spouse? Is she a bad person? Definitely watching this one.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested two men on charges of attempted murder for a Dec. 19 robbery in downtown Reno in which the victim was still in the intensive care unit on Friday. Police arrested Tyler Stokes, 18 on Thursday and Kale Collett Krigbaum, 21, on Friday.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriffs asking for public’s help identifying fraud suspect
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:47 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward for the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect of $500. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Original article: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help...
KOLO TV Reno
Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stopped when a deputy pulled up next to it....
thefallonpost.org
Positive Police Department Statistics Reported
The Fallon City Council received positive news from Police Chief Kristopher Alexander during its last meeting on December 20. The chief presented the police department’s monthly report for November where the total number of calls for service and incidents reports dropped from 841 in October to 642. The crime summary showed domestic battery, battery assaults, and larceny crimes all down from October with total crimes on a downward trend from 22 in July to 11 in November.
KOLO TV Reno
Arson suspect arrested in historic Dayton hotel fire
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson in connection to a fire at the historic Fox Hotel fire in October. Jonah Watson was identified as a suspect and arrested on Dec. 27. He was booked into the Carson City Detention Facilty before being transferred to the Lyon County Jail on the following charges:
2news.com
Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery
He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
fernleyreporter.com
Pope announces new Sheriff’s command staff
Newly elected Lyon County sheriff Brad Pope has announced his new command staff. In the biggest change, Pope is installing command positions in each patrol area, who he said will operate their substation as its own police department, guided by Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure. “This decentralized command structure...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings November 28 through December 4
All information for the arrest reports is provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Robert Havens, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court X2. Lindsey Kent, Fallon...
Arrest made in blaze in Old Town Dayton's historic district
Lyon County authorities say Jonah Watson was arrested Tuesday on at least three arson-related charges. He was booked into a Carson City jail before being transferred to a county jail.
KOLO TV Reno
Man dies in Carson City shooting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) 9:45 PM UPDATE: The shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, identified as 19 year-old Samuel Cocking, has been booked into the Carson City Jail on the charges of Open Murder, Possession of an Altered/Removed Firearm Serial Number, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence
Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
2news.com
Reno Police respond to shooting, nobody hurt; suspect leaves scene
Police gathered near 5th and Lake Street in Reno Tuesday afternoon on call of a shooting. No one has been taken into custody. Reno Police tell us that two groups of people were on scene there when one man, described as a Black male with a medium build, shot at the other group.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police arrest man accused of climbing into teen girl’s bedroom window
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department have arrested a man on home invasion and burglary charges after police say he climbed through the bedroom window of a teenage girl as she slept. Around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Sparks Police officers responded to the 600 block of E Street for...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
2news.com
Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
2news.com
Crash on US-50 near Silver Springs kills one, driver arrested for suspected DUI, police say
An investigation is underway after a crash on US-50 in Lyon County left one person dead and severely injured two others Christmas night. The crash happened in the area of US-50 near Silver Springs just before 8 p.m. on December 25, 2022. Nevada State Police say two vehicles were involved.
2news.com
Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City
One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County seeks applications for vacant commissioner seat
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Board of Commissioners is seeking applications for County Commissioner for District Three. The district covers part of Dayton, all of Stagecoach, and parts of Silver Springs. It was vacated when the then commissioner, Ken Gray, was elected to the Nevada State Assembly. Typically,...
2news.com
Joe Lombardo to be Sworn in as Governor Next Week
This new year, Nevadans will have a new governor. Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo is expected to be sworn in this Monday, January 2nd. Then, a larger ceremony will be held Tuesday at noon at the Carson City Community Center. Nevada law requires that governors be sworn into office on the first...
