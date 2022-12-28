Read full article on original website
WVNews
Stabbing under investigation in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — At approximately 7:31 a.m. Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, assisted by the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department, responded to a 911 call at the Weston Manor Apartments in Lewis County.
WVNews
FTR
TERRA ALTA — A man and a woman were arrested Dec. 22 after deputies responded to a domestic complaint on Laurel Circle Road on Dec. 22. Catherine Lewis, 58, was charged with domestic battery, while Alvin T. Lewis, 68, was charged with assault on law enforcement officers.
WVNews
Accused bank robber's case bound over to grand jury
KINGWOOD — A Pittsburgh man accused of robbing the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Dec. 19 was bound over to the Preston County grand jury during a probable cause hearing in magistrate court Tuesday. William Forrest Perry, 73, is charged with bank robbery. No one was injured...
WVNews
Debora Kay George
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Debora Kay George, 65, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Clarksburg on May 8, 1957, the only daughter of the late Harvey and Nedra (Cunningham) Palmer.
WVNews
Robin Lynn Goldsmith
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Lynn Goldsmith, age 63, a resident of Clarksburg, WV, died…
WVNews
Juanita Mae Kesner
JANE LEW- Juanita Mae Kesner, 66, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Juanita was born in Troy, WV, on April 9, 1956, a daughter of the late Oley Workman and Nola Barker Workman.
WVNews
Fairmont State Wrestling falls at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State wrestling team (10-11) fell to West Virginia (4-1) on Monday (Dec. 19) night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va. “I feel like we battled very hard tonight as a group,” said head coach Gennaro Bonaventura. “I liked our effort and was proud of our guys for competing. I think we learned a lot tonight as a group. This was our last competition of the semester and I am excited to get back to work with our team when we get back in January.”
WVNews
Ruie L. Crawford
BEVERLY, Ohio (WV News) — Ruie L. Crawford, 90, of Beverly, Ohio, formerly of Lost Creek, WV, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Appletree Homes in Beverly. She was born on April 6, 1932, in McWhorter, WV, daughter of Iven and Evvie Thompson Hardman.
WVNews
Shirley Ann 'Nana' Barrett Miller
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Shirley Ann “Nana” Barrett Miller, 81, of Stonewood, WV, pass…
WVNews
Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger
JANE LEW- Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger, 86, of Broad Run-Jane Lew, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. Marlene was born October 20, 1936, in Rosedale, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Harold R. and...
WVNews
Preston's History House Museum began life as a bank
TERRA ALTA — History House Museum in Terra Alta has served the county for more than 100 years, including a time when many banks across the country were failing. Terra Alta was originally called Portland, and under that name had its start in the 1850s. The current name, Terra Alta, was derived from Latin meaning high land. According to an 1876 Baltimore & Ohio Railroad map, the town once had a railroad station called Cranberry Station.
WVNews
Commissioner Dave Price honored on retirement
KINGWOOD — Preston County Commissioner Dave Price choked up a little Tuesday, as he attended his final county commission meeting. After 20 years on the commission, Price chose not to seek re-election. Next week Hunter Thomas will be sworn in to fill his seat.
WVNews
YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund honors Billy Coffindaffer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. recently announced the creation of a new fund as part of its $1 Million Match Campaign to help build the IMPACT Fund for greater regional grantmaking. The YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund has been established with...
WVNews
West Preston School asks county commission to help fund playground upgrades
KINGWOOD — The West Preston Local School Improvement Council has asked the Preston County Commission for help upgrading the outdoor playground at the school. In a presentation at the commission’s Dec. 20 regular meeting, LSIC Chair Brittany Yost said that the playground, installed in the 2002-2003 school year, has many broken pieces of equipment and is sinking. She asked the commission to consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help buy new equipment and address the sinking.
WVNews
WVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch ability
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia looks to rebuild its football roster for 2023, it is scouring the transfer portal for some immediate help. The first two commitments the Mountaineers gained from the portal were cornerback Montre Miller and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both from Kent State.
WVNews
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
WVNews
WVU meets No. 20 Oklahoma on New Year’s Eve
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team opens its 2022-23 Big 12 Conference slate on Saturday, Dec. 31, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 20/18 Oklahoma inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff against the Sooners is set for 2 p.m. ET, with gates...
WVNews
Bearcats' defense leads to win over Westside
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton used excellent defense for a 48-24 victory over Westside in girls basketball action of the Tournament Mixer on Friday afternoon at East Fairmont High School. The Bearcats (6-1) held the Renegades to 9-of-43 shooting from the floor and forced 16 turnovers to never...
WVNews
RCB boys showcase depth, improvement in win over Magnolia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A happy holiday season for Robert C. Byrd boys basketball continued Friday as the Flying Eagles capped a 2-0 run in the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic at Lewis County. RCB led nearly wire to wire in a 68-52 victory over Magnolia, the team’s second...
WVNews
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 977 donates food boxes to veterans
KINGWOOD — Eleven members of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 977 met at the Kingwood Shop ’n Save before Christmas to put together 20 boxes of food for county veterans. Veteran Bill Benson said the chapter spent $1,200 on the boxes.
