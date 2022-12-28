MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State wrestling team (10-11) fell to West Virginia (4-1) on Monday (Dec. 19) night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va. “I feel like we battled very hard tonight as a group,” said head coach Gennaro Bonaventura. “I liked our effort and was proud of our guys for competing. I think we learned a lot tonight as a group. This was our last competition of the semester and I am excited to get back to work with our team when we get back in January.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO