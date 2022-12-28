ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Evers pardons 171 Wisconsin convicts, total now 774

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, Dec. 29 that he has granted another 171 pardons – bringing his total number of pardons granted to 774 – a news release stated. Evers had already issued more pardons than any Wisconsin governor in modern history. The vast...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Gov. Evers of Wisconsin grants another 171 pardons

MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he has granted another 171 pardons, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 774. He said the pardon is both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in the community.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Gov. Evers is on the clock

Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders are talking again, proving that the holiday season really is a time for miracles. It was more than two years between meetings for Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). Evers and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu never met in person over the last two years.
WISCONSIN STATE
b93radio.com

Sheboygan Man Among 171 Receiving Pardons

A Sheboygan man is among 171 persons who received pardons that Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday. In granting them, the Governor called his pardons “both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgement that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake, and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community.”
SHEBOYGAN, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public

Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program

Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Even Mississippi lawmaker feels strain of Jackson water woes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi’s capital city, where intermittent periods without running water have become a fact of life for residents, a new disruption to the long-troubled water system persists just days before lawmakers are set to arrive for the state’s 2023 legislative session. Amid frigid...
JACKSON, MS
Door County Pulse

DNR Asks Public to Report Mudpuppy Sightings

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any sightings of mudpuppies while fishing this winter. Mudpuppies – Wisconsin’s only fully aquatic salamander – can be found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round, but because of their elusive behavior, surveying can be difficult and labor intensive.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Wants Bipartisan Support for Tax Plan

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu wants Republicans and Democrats to work together to handle a projected massive tax surplus. The Oostberg Republican tells WOMT radio that he's spoken with Democrat Governor Tony Evers, as has Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. LeMahieu says Wisconsin needs to change its tax rates and says that Wisconsin's top tax bracket is higher than neighboring states.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

The Top Donors to Wisconsin Political Parties in 2022

The ex-wife of a Silicon Valley super-investor. The billionaire founders of ULINE. Tim Michels and his brothers. Mike Bloomberg. The governor of Illinois. Stephen Spielberg. In what has become a regular occurrence, millionaires and billionaires from inside and outside the state dumped cash into Wisconsin elections in 2022 through loopholes in campaign finance law. The bulk of the money went to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, according to an analysis of campaign finance data by The Badger Project.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy