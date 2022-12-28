Sometimes the game of basketball can be broken down into the simplest of things. When Team A shoots a lot better than Team B, Team A is going to win the majority of the time. That was the case inside Matthew Knight Arena as No. 10 UCLA shot the lights out and Oregon did not as the Bruins defeated the Ducks 82-74. Oregon falls to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in conference action. UCLA improved to 13-1 overall and 2-0 in Pac-12 play. For the game, the Bruins shot 46 percent from the field, including 9-of-24 from three-point land. The Ducks were just 6-of-17...

EUGENE, OR ・ 37 MINUTES AGO