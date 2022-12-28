See where every Ohio city ranks for percentage of adults with high school, college, graduate degrees - new census estimates

Read full article on original website
Special review finds state teachers pension system broke no laws, could improve transparency : The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: A rainy end to 2022. Auditor’s findings: The state’s pension system for public-school teachers is well managed but could be more rigorous and transparent when it comes to how it makes its investments and how it awards staff bonuses, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. Andrew Tobias reports that Faber released findings from a special audit on Thursday, which he ordered in response to a critical report from a consultant working for the retirees in June 2021.
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
Fluctuating weather patterns await anglers: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Last week’s unrelenting gale force winds and frigid temperatures shut down the fishing around the North Coast of Ohio, including the world class steelhead trout streams that are harboring very good numbers of spawning trout. A warming trend is forecast for the coming week, as...
Sen. Nickie Antonio of Lakewood to become the first openly gay minority leader of Ohio Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio –State Sen. Nickie Antonio will become the first openly gay minority leader in the Ohio Senate when the new two-year legislative session begins Jan. 3. But that’s not the only first that Antonio, a Lakewood Democrat, has racked up in the 220-year-old Ohio General Assembly. In...
Ohio Supreme Court punts on challenge to state law saying Ohioans accused of felonies can’t have guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court has punted on a Cuyahoga County case over whether Ohioans indicted for felonies can possess guns, sending the case back to a lower court for review. In a 4-3 decision, the high court’s four Republican justices voted to send State v. Phillpotts...
Body recovered in Lake Erie identified as missing man from Lakewood, medical examiner says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Erie on Thursday as that of a Lakewood man, who had been missing for more than a month. Adam Harry, 33, was pulled out of the water by Cleveland Metroparks police and Cleveland firefighters about 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a spokesman from Cleveland Metroparks, and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
Deaths from fires in Ohio spike in 2022, fire marshal says; winter months remain the most hazardous
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 150 people died in Ohio fires this year, making 2022 the deadliest year for blazes in more than a decade. Records from the office of the State Fire Marshal show a drastic increase of fatal fires statewide. Seventy-eight people died in fires across Ohio...
A week after a brutal winter storm, record high temps sweep across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio is getting hit by a weather whiplash. A week after a brutal winter storm smacked us with freezing temperatures and snow, the region is ending 2022 with spring-like weather that broke records Friday.
Rep.-Elect Santos lie log: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio --It’s been shown that even Pinocchio can get elected in New York with pathological liar George Santos winning a U.S. House seat from Long Island, New York. Rep-elect Santos’ New Year’s resolution is to demonstrate he’s a plum pick not a bad apple tree or poison oak with a black ribbon to tie around instead of yellow.
Where were all those windmills when power was needed over the holiday weekend?
I find it amusing that PJM , the company that manages the electric grid for most of the East, asked Ohio customers to reduce their electric usage during the cold Christmas weekend. With the majority of coal power plants permanently closed and the very windy conditions, I’m sure all the...
After Putin’s troops rolled into Ukraine, Greater Cleveland stepped up admirably to aid with relief: Editorial
As war continues to ravage Ukraine, it is appropriate to note that over the last year, people in Greater Cleveland and across Ohio stepped up to do their part to help civilian victims. Greater Cleveland long has had strong ties to Ukraine. Waves of immigration in the late 19th century...
