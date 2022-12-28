ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends George Santos, rips Tulsi Gabbard after contentious Fox interview

By Chris Johnson
 2 days ago

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene came to the defense of fellow Republican Rep.-elect George Santos late Tuesday after Democratic former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard confronted the soon-to-be congressman for lying about his education, religious background and experience on Wall Street.

Greene (R-Ga.) said Gabbard (D-Hawaii) gave Santos (R-NY) “zero grace” during his appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the 34-year-old’s first TV interview since coming clean about his fabricated professional biography, which included false claims that he attended Baruch College and worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

“Tulsi Gabbard, who says she is a former Democrat, gave Rep-elect George Santos zero grace, while George is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume, just like her former colleagues are giving George zero grace & even demanding he resign,” Greene tweeted , before going on to attack Gabbard’s legislative record.

“I don’t think a former Democrat [whose] actions on the House floor as recent as 2020 that gave her an A from Planned Parenthood, an F from the NRA, and introduced a climate agenda signature piece of legislation called the OFF Act — designed to end all fossil fuels (the same as AOC’s Green New Deal) should lecture a newly elected Republican member of [Congress] on how he should vote to represent his Republican district,” she added.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Tulsi Gabbard gave George Santos “zero grace” during his Fox News interview.
REUTERS

“The left doesn’t care about lying,” Greene went on. “The real reason they’re attacking George Santos is that he [is] the first openly gay [non-incumbent] Republican elected and they hate him for it.”

Greene is one of the few Republicans to speak out about Santos, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has remained mum about the future lawmaker’s failings. The Post reported last week that House Republican leadership was aware of Santos’ fabrications to the extent that they became “a running joke.”

Fellow Republican Long Island Rep.-elect Nick LaLota called Tuesday for the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos over his false claims on the campaign trail, which also included boasting that he was a “proud American Jew,” that his mother was Jewish and that his maternal grandparents fled Nazi persecution in Europe.

George Santos told Tulsi Gabbard that “everybody wants to nitpick” him while ignoring the actions of the Democratic Party.
Fox News

Santos told The Post on Monday that he was “clearly Catholic” and claimed he meant to say he was “Jew-ish.”

On Tuesday night, Santos told Gabbard, who was filling in for regular Fox host Tucker Carlson, that “everybody wants to nitpick” him over his inflated resume while ignoring greater deceptions by the Democratic Party.

“Look at Joe Biden,” Santos said. “Joe Biden’s been lying to the American people for 40 years. He’s the president of the United States. Democrats over-resoundingly support him. Do they have no shame?”

George Santos lied about his education, religious background and experience on Wall Street.
Stephen Yang

Santos told The Post on Monday that he felt confident he would serve out his full two-year term despite the lies.

“I am not a criminal,” he said. “This will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

Comments / 119

Hillman
2d ago

The Republicans have to protect themselves from the fact that they can't properly govern. So lying is ok. Remember what Rudy and Kelly announced said.. A fact is not always a fact and there are Alternate facts.

Reply(6)
54
Douglas Harden
2d ago

I'm a independent conservative. we need to not do as they do. or we are no better then them . if we lose a seat in New York we lose it . after the democrats sue to get rid of him , and I hope they do. then let us examine everyone's resume. start somewhere.

Reply
22
Marise Dalmacy
2d ago

But who voted for all of them.when I was young I thought needed to be a good human being,how to behave in society and know and respect rules,but now as long you speak English you can be president or Be a congressman congresswoman

Reply
20
