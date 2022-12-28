Open play at Star Dome in Richfield

The Academy of Holy Angels Star Dome in Richfield will host open play time on Friday.

The Richfield Recreation Services Department will provide a variety of equipment for indoor games and activities from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the dome, 6600 Nicollet Ave.

Children 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $5 per person and advance registration is available online at tinyurl.com/domedays. The program will also be offered Friday, Jan. 27.

Cash payments will be accepted at the door.

Info: 612-861-9385