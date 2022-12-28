ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now: Which high school boys basketball star has boosted his stock most in 2022-23?

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

This week we showed some love to 20 players across the country who have opened college scouts' eyes with their strong starts to the 2022-23 season.

Now we're giving you, the reader, the chance to vote for the high school boys basketball star you think has boosted his stock most on the young season.

The voting will conclude Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern .

Write-ups on each player are below the poll.

(Kevin Hamilton photo by Ben Jackson)

JaMicah Adair, jr., Jefferson Davis (Alabama)

Adair can score in buckets, as he's already exceeded 1,000 career points in his high school career. The 6-foot-1 combo guard is averaging over 35 points per game this season while shooting better than 50% from the field and from 3-point range.

Dante Allen, soph., Riviera Prep (Florida)

The son of former NBA player Malik Allen is off to a red-hot start for 7-1 Riviera Prep, averaging 27 points, eight rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 12.3 points per game as a freshman and appears on track to start piling up Power 5 offers as his high school career progresses.

Qasim Boyd, jr., Dickinson (Texas)

Boyd earned playing time as a sophomore thanks to his defense, but he's turned a corner as a scorer this season without compromising his sticky hands on D. The 6-foot combo guard is averaging 27.3 points and 6.6 steals per game this season.

Al Brooks Jr., soph., Hansberry (Illinois)

The 6-foot-6 wing has looked like a man among boys this season, stringing together triple-doubles (points, rebounds, blocks) for the Hansberry Bengals. He's averaging over 30 points, 18 rebounds and 8 blocks per game getting fed by his twin brother, point guard Ikee.

Jason Crowe Jr., fr., Lynwood (California)

Alijah Arenas (Chatsworth, son of Gilbert) gets a lot of attention for his scoring prowess as a freshman, but Crowe (son of head coach Jason) is the current unofficial top scorer in California, averaging 35.6 points per game. And the 6-foot-1 lefty with a smooth jumper has been doing that in his first year of high school basketball despite consistent double coverage.

Jackson Cryst, soph., Long Beach Millikan (California)

Cryst is a big-time volleyball recruit, but the big man's improvement on the basketball court this season has been hard to ignore. The 6-foot-10 post is averaging 11.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game, all huge gains compared with his freshman year.

Ayden Davis, jr., Onsted (Michigan)

Davis is bullying opponents early in the season with his 6-foot-10 frame, leading Onsted to a 4-0 start by averaging 31.5 points, 15 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per game. The big man — little brother of former Michigan Wolverine Austin Davis — can also step out and shoot the 3.

Brit Dutton, sr., Ellinwood (Kansas)

Dutton might be under the radar in the recruiting world but he's been a bona fide scorer throughout his high school career (he even got varsity minutes as an eighth-grader). The 6-foot-1 University of Illinois Springfield signee is approaching 2,000 career points and averaging 30 a game early in his final season of high school basketball.

Winters Grady, soph., Lake Oswego (Oregon)

Grady burst onto the scene as a freshman, and this year he’s bounced back from a summer ankle injury looking like one of the best players in Oregon regardless of class. Entering the Les Schwab Invitational , the 6-foot-7 wing led the state in scoring with 31.4 points per game and should have major college programs lining up for his services as his high school career progresses.

Kevin Hamilton, sr., St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio)

The 5-foot-8 point guard has been St. Vincent-St. Mary's most consistent scorer early this season and led LeBron James' alma mater to a huge upset over Bronny James and Sierra Canyon earlier this month. Nicknamed "Fat," Hamilton led the Irish with 20 points in the win while also distributing the ball.

Davion Hill, sr., St. John Neumann (Pennsylvania)

Hill recently hit 2,000 career points as he looks to finish his high school career strong. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 26.1 points last season and is averaging over 30 this season after finishing his high school football career with over 4,000 rushing yards.

Kaden House, fr., Desert Mountain (Arizona)

Former NBA sharpshooter Eddie House has twin freshman sons playing for Desert Mountain, and Kaden is off to an especially roaring start. The 6-foot-3 combo guard is averaging 27.1 points per game and shooting nearly 60% from the field in his first high school basketball season.

Quel’Ron House, jr., Seneca (Kentucky)

House (not related to the House twins) transferred from Ballard in the offseason and the move has paid off. The 6-foot-1 guard is averaging 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 60% from the field.

Isaia Howard, jr., Plattsburg (Missouri)

Howard has been a beast down low for undefeated Plattsburg thus far, averaging 28.3 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5 forward can also pass (5.3 assists) and play defense (four steals and two blocks per game).

Devin Jones, sr., Velma Jackson (Mississippi)

Jones led Velma Jackson with 22 points in the state championship game last season but fell just short against Pine Grove. The 6-foot-5 forward is off to a strong start in his final year of high school basketball, averaging 21 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Dominique Murphy Jr., soph., East Chicago Central (Indiana)

After a solid AAU season over the summer, the 6-foot-5 Murphy is off to a strong sophomore season for a team that's suffered some close losses. The 6-foot-5 wing with an excellent 3-point shot is averaging 22.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Trey Murray, jr., Wesley Chapel (Florida)

Murray's biggest game of the young season was a 42-point outburst against Cypress Creek, including seven 3-pointers. But the 6-foot-1 guard has been much more than a one-game wonder, averaging 29.1 points per game while shooting 50% from the field.

Jaylen Sanford, sr., Jones County (Georgia)

Sanford isn't sneaking up on anybody, as the senior scored his 1,000th career point early this season, but he's doing himself some big favors on the recruiting trail with a strong start to the season. The 6-foot-1 guard earned tournament MVP honors at the Morris Bank Holiday Classic in helping Jones County beat defending state champ Grovetown and is averaging 20.1 points per game.

Makel Smith, jr., Morehead (North Carolina)

After leading his area in scoring last season with 24.2 points, the 6-foot point guard has gotten even better as a junior, especially from 3-point range. Smith opened the season with a 52-point game and is averaging nearly 40 with nearly half of his field goals coming from long range. He's also averaging 8.8 rebounds per game.

Tait Spencer, jr., Battle Ground (Washington)

Spencer has Battle Ground humming to start the season after struggling to a 5-13 record in 2021-22. The 6-foot-3 lefty already has games scoring 42, 39 and 33 points in leading the Tigers to a 5-1 start.

