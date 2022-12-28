ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The best restaurant in Illinois, according to Guy Fieri

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux, Alicia Patton
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nsuq7_0jwnxkyE00

(NEXSTAR) – One Chicago burger was apparently so good, Guy Fieri ranked it among the best he’s ever tasted – and it’s safe to say Fieri has eaten quite a few burgers in his life

Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “ Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives .”

The show, which is in its 42nd season, focuses on finding the best local food spots around the country.

After reviewing thousands of restaurants, Mashed, a food news and recipe site, went across the map and compiled a list of Fieri’s favorite food destinations in each state.

According to Mashed, the spot that captured Fieri’s heart was Kuma’s Corner in Chicago.

Kuma’s is both famous – and infamous – for its creative burger concoctions. One menu item, the “Ghost,” outraged some diners who said it mocked religion. The burger was topped with a red wine reduction and communion wafer. (It’s no longer seen on the restaurant’s menu posted online .)

Other burgers at the metal music-themed restaurant have equally wild toppings, minus the controversy. The “Plague Bringer” has garlic, hot sauce, pepperjack, jalapeños, tortilla strips and garlic mayo.

The Slayer doesn’t even have a bun. It’s a choice of protein sat on a bed of fries, which is then absolutely smothered in chili, sausage, onions, cheese and peppers (plus “anger,” according to the menu). “I recommend wearing a bib,” one person advised on the Food Network .

The “Mastodon” has an extra fatty 10-ounce beef patty, fried onion, melted cheddar cheese, bourbon barbecue sauce and bacon. “This isn’t a dainty little burger, this isn’t a cute little slider. This is something you eat when you want to take out all your anger on a burger,” said chef and TV personality Graham Elliot .

Then there’s the “Black Sabbath” burger, topped with chili, pepperjack cheese, onion and blackening spices. When he visited for an episode of his show, Fieri reportedly called it “up there in the top five burgers on ‘Triple-D.'”

Fieri visited the restaurant all the way back in 2009, and since then it has gotten even more media attention, featured several times on the Food Network and WGN .

Kuma’s has three Illinois locations, plus one in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

An Introduction to Brewing Teas

January is Hot Tea month so to prepare ourselves today we’re getting an introduction to brewing teas and their benefits. Master tea blender and Founder of the Rare Tea Cellar Rodrick Markus joins us now with more. Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m....
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: NYE Parties, A Pajama Brunch And More

CHICAGO — You can attend a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, comedy show, candlelight acoustic concert and more this weekend in Chicago. The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. Celebrate the new year early with the self-proclaimed “party of the year,” featuring DJs Sean Alvarez, Duane Powell, Joe...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ILLINOIS STATE
tourcounsel.com

900 North Michigan Shops | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

As we have seen, Michigan Avenue is home to several of the best stores and malls in Chicago. Another of these is the 900 North Michigan complex that has a great shopping center, the exclusive Four Seasons hotel, spas and more. It has a luxury commercial offer that includes the Italian firm Gucci, with an incredible two-story store that brings together the best of its fashion and accessories collection. There are other big fashion brands present in the mall including Club Monaco, Michael Kors Collection, J.Crew, sports brand Lululemon and several of Chicago's best jewelry stores.
CHICAGO, IL
East Coast Traveler

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
CHICAGO, IL
Ultimate Classic Rock

20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago

It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
ROSEMONT, IL
Secret Chicago

Christkindlmarket’s Viral Croissant Rolls Are Now Avabilable At A Local Bakery

The decadent croissant rolls that swept Instagram and TikTik are now avaialble for year-round purchase every Friday through Sunday at La Boulangerie Chicago! Initially only available at the holiday market stalls, the bakery heeded demand and has started to supply the viral treat at all locations– starting now! Their made-from-scratch pastries have been gaining popularity with stalls at all three annual Christkindlmarkets.  Lines were wrapped around the block as everyone was vying for a croissant roll this year! The staple cafe is all about bringing about the French experience to the U.S, using organic imported flour and collaborating with famous Parisian flour millers, Les Grands Moulins de Paris to create the most inspired treats. With several locations across the city– from Logan Square, to Ravenswood, and Humboldt Park, the viral croissant rolls are oh so dreamy, and topped with a delicious glaze of your choice! Choose from flavors like crème brulee, pistachio, nutella or rasberry and get ready for an absolutely delicious indulgence! After you’ve tried out the croissant rolls, why not grab another pastry to go? La Boulangerie also offers fresh bread, fluffy pastries, galettes, crepes, macaroons and more!
CHICAGO, IL
97X

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Schaumburg has plans for new entertainment district

CHICAGO (CBS) – The village of Schaumburg is moving ahead with plans to build a giant new entertainment district.Sources confirmed the village is finalizing the purchase of a chunk of land next to the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel.Some of that space will be used to build Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.If it's anything like Andretti's other locations, it will include a go-kart track, laser tag, bowling, and a full restaurant and bar.The village trustees still must approve the sale.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago

© 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy