oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) ‘Like practicing in the sun’: Wyoming Yoga and Wellness moves into new downtown Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Yoga and Wellness, formerly Wyoming Yoga and Massage, is open again at a new downtown Casper spot after renovating the building at 142 N. Kimball St. The new location offers more space and amenities beyond what was available at Wyoming Yoga’s former location on First Street.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants In Douglas Wyoming
Douglas is a town in Converse County, Wyoming, USA. It is abundant in natural resources and home to some of the best restaurants in the state. You can enjoy informal but tasty dining as well as a fancy and classy dining experience here. With so many fantastic restaurants in Douglas...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Beautiful Snow Video…Before Responding to Several Slide-Offs
It was a tale of two cities for the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Saturday. Early Saturday morning, the WHP posted a beautiful video of a New Year's Eve snowfall. It was calm, it was bright, and it was gorgeous. Just a few hours later, that snow resulted in a bevvy...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Historic Wagon Wheel roller skating rink changes ownership
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A historic roller skating rink near Casper is changing ownership. So what does this mean for the venue? The former owner talks about it’s amazing history, and the new owner discusses it’s future. The Wagon Wheel roller rink in Mills is entering...
Wyoming Snow & Ice Are No Match For Wyoming Diesel
After that last big snow, our streets have been piled with whatever the snow plows could push aside. We could wait for it all to melt. But that much snow will take a while. So let's line it up, then suck it up off the roads. This is actually quite...
Website Names Casper, Cheyenne Among 10 Best Affordable Places to Retire
Wyoming's two largest cities made a top 10 list of best cities to retire, according to the financial planning and pop culture website Wealth of Geeks and published by The Associated Press last week. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce effusively praised the report. "It’s no surprise to us that...
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: Enroll Wyoming provides free assistance and information to remove confusion
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. I have worked in public health...
Casper Firefighters Respond to Unconscious Victim on New Years Eve, Remind Public that Sirens and Lights Mean Time is of the Essence
The Casper Firefighters recently shared a post reminding people that when their engine lights and sirens on, time is of the essence. The video was posted yesterday evening, stating that they were responding to reports of an unconscious victim. We will update the article when more information is available. 2022:...
oilcity.news
Unaccompanied Student Initiative to add homeless shelter for teens in Mills
MILLS, Wyo. — The Unaccompanied Student Initiative is a nonprofit that aims to make sure homeless teenagers throughout Wyoming have a support system and roof over their heads. Now, with a shelter planned in Mills, it hopes to help even more people. “We’re a program that houses teens aged...
New Tattoo Shop Opens its Doors in Casper
There's a new tattoo shop in town. It's located at 300 N. Center Street, Unit 7. Matissin Whittern, 47, opened Premier Tattoo at the beginning of this month, Dec. 1st. It was "a complete remodel that still needed some things done to bring it up to code for the city and health department."
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - Casper wind damage
Comea shelter makes room for more-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Comea House and Resource Center officials were prepared to help. The community worked with the city, county, and state officials to ensure everyone, especially the homeless, were off the street during the unprecedented cold snap that started on Dec. 21st.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
Don’t Worry, Casper – Smoke You Might Be Seeing is From a Controlled Burn
Usually, if there's smoke there's fire. And that's true in this case, too, but the fire is a controlled one. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS who took to their social media page on Friday to alert the community that smoke they might see coming from Casper Mountain is from a controlled burn.
Strong Wind Pushes Casper Transit Bus into Median on 2nd and Park
A Casper Transit Bus was pushed into the median on 2nd and Park street, getting stuck, around 6:22 p.m. Sergeant Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2Radio News that only the bus driver was in the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported. The driver told police...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/26/22–12/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Winter storm could dump 16 inches of snow in Casper; 2 feet possible in mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on Casper in a New Year’s blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County, in effect from 11 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected on New Year’s Day, with a 100% chance for snow and up to 9 inches possible, according to the forecast.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/21/22–12/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 21 through Dec. 27. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Neighbors Create GoFundMe for Bar Nunn Family Displaced by Fire
Just a week before Christmas, a garage fire displaced a Bar Nunn family and completely destroyed their car. That's according to Bar Nunn Fire Chief Robert Hoover. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
Snowy Weekend for Casper-Area; Winter Weather Advisories in Effect
The National Weather Service predicts snow. They've issued a winter weather advisory saying the mountains could see 6-12 inches of snow in the coming days. There's a 50% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with a low just below freezing. Saturday has a 30% chance of snow. More snow is...
Amber Alert Suspect Charged With 17 Felonies; Bond set at $500,000
The Casper man accused of illegally taking of a 14-year-girl to Arizona prompting an AMBER Alert faces 17 felony counts that could put him behind bars for life, according to the charges read during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday. James Warren Martin, 36, was originally...
