Just a week before Christmas, a garage fire displaced a Bar Nunn family and completely destroyed their car. That's according to Bar Nunn Fire Chief Robert Hoover. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."

BAR NUNN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO