Read full article on original website
Related
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands
General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Heads To Taiwan In 2023
Since its launch in North America in late 2020 for the 2021 model year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has expanded its reach across the globe, going on sale in places like Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and China. Altogether, a grand total of 150,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers have rolled off the assembly line at the Cuautitlan Assembly plant in Mexico, though even more have been built in China for the local market as well. Now, the Mach-E continues its global expansion, as the automaker has announced that the EV crossover is destined for Taiwan next year.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette C8 Z06 Races 2022 Ford GT: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is often referred to as a supercar alternative, providing supercar levels of performance for a comparatively low price. To determine if the C8 Z06 truly possess supercar capabilities, the YouTube channel Throttle House tested a Z06 against a Ford GT to see how the Bow Tie’s track-focused weapon stacks up.
fordauthority.com
1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R Up For Auction
Mustang Cobra and Cobra R models have been fetching high prices at auctions over the last couple years. For example, a 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R with just 16 miles on the odometer sparked quite the bidding war last year, and prior to that, another example sold for quite a bit at Barrett-Jackson in 2019. Another 1993 Mustang SVT Cobra R is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, and this particular muscle machine has a unique story.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Sport May Be Name Of Upcoming European EV
We’ve known for some time now that not just one, but two new all-electric Ford crossovers are in the works, both riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. The Blue Oval confirmed this news itself earlier this year, announcing that those two new models were among seven total new EVs that will launch in Europe by 2024 as the automaker aims to go all-electric in that region by 2030 or sooner. Earlier this month, the first – a “sport” crossover, which will be joined by a mid-size variant later on – was teased, at which time Ford Authority noted that it looked similar to the existing Ford Explorer. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that this future EV may be named “Ford Explorer Sport.”
fordauthority.com
Aluminator-Powered 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback Up For Auction
For those looking for a brand new, turnkey powertrain option, Ford currently offers quite a few of them in its own catalog. Among its many compelling crate engine offerings, the naturally-aspirated Ford 5.2L V8 Aluminator is one of the more interesting choices, and as such, it has found its way into all sorts of rides over the years. The latest is this – a gorgeous 1969 Ford Mustang fastback that’s currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, which blends the best of old school muscle with a new school powertrain and various other amenities.
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge Might Only Offer One Length
The next-generation Ford Edge is well on its way to the Chinese market in the near future. Considering that a prototype was recently spotted wearing a colorful promotional wrap, its reveal is likely to take place in the coming months. However, there are quite a few details regarding the forthcoming crossover that remain a mystery, but there remains a distinct possibiliy that it will likely only be offered in one length.
fordauthority.com
Ford Romeo Engine Plant Has Closed For Good
In late 2019, the Ford Romeo Engine plant in Michigan was slated to be closed as part of a labor agreement with the United Auto Workers union, though the latter lobbied to keep the plant open for a bit longer. Regardless, the automaker also moved some of that facility’s employees to the Ford Van Dyke Transmission plant as it converted that facility to the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, which now produces electric motors and transaxles – a move that CEO Jim Farley recently stated will actually save jobs, not eliminate them. Now, however, the Ford Romeo Engine plant has closed for good, according to The Detroit News.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Aviator PHEV Ranked 36th In American Made Index
The Kogod School of Business recently released its 2022 Made in America Auto Index, which highlights new vehicles that contain the most U.S.-sourced domestic material. The Lincoln Corsair topped those rankings for 2022, while the Ford Ranger, Ford F-150, and Ford Bronco (with the 10-speed automatic) weren’t too far behind, as each tied for eighth place, and both the Ford Mustang (with the 10-speed automatic) and Ford Expedition came in 11th on this particular list. The Ford Explorer also ranked 15th, a spot that it shares with its platform mate, the Lincoln Aviator, the Lincoln Navigator came in 16th place, Bronco models equipped with the seven-speed manual transmission ranked 18th, and the Mustang GT with a manual gearbox came in 22nd place. As for the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid, that particular model fell behind its regular gas-powered counterpart in 36th place out of 100 models.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
fordauthority.com
Ford Escape PHEV Remains Eligible For Tax Credit Into 2023
Since its reveal earlier this year, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has been surrounded with confusion, mostly in regards to the country of origin requirements pertaining to the materials used in various vehicles, as well as which models are eligible for the revised electrified vehicle tax credit included in the bill. The U.S. Treasury and IRS have been working to clarify the latter for some time now, but in the meantime, the new clean vehicle credit payouts will continue to be determined based on a vehicle’s battery capacity, while proposed guidance on the critical mineral and battery component requirements is expected to arrive in March 2023. This means that for now, at least, the recently refreshed Ford Escape PHEV remains eligible for this particular tax credit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers $1,000 Off For First Responders In December 2022
In December 2022, a Ford Transit Connect discount offers $1,000 in Bonus Cash for qualifying military and first responders. It’s important to note that this incentive is only available in select markets, and is applicable toward the purchase of a 2021, 2022 or 2023 model year Transit Connect. Ford...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Escape Production Adds Manual Key Fob Options
The refreshed 2023 Ford Escape was just revealed back in October, but as has long been the case with a number of automotive models, the crossover is also facing its fair share of supply chain challenges. As Ford Authority reported in November, the 2023 Escape has already dropped its hands-free liftgate feature, though that change does not impact the availability of the power liftgate. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that certain 2023 Ford Escape models are also adding a manual key fob option as a way to speed up deliveries, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford Trademark Filed In U.S. For BlueOval Brand
Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark BlueOval with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Ford Authority has learned. Filed on August 30th, 2022, and assigned serial number 97076367, the application contains the goods and services description of “motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, pick-up trucks, electric vehicles in the nature of automobiles, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and their structural parts.” Additional goods and services descriptions also pertain to this Ford trademark filing, including those related to software, promotional materials, electric vehicle charging, battery recycling services, and the transmission of data.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Among Best 10 Year Old Trucks For The Money
Given the fact that it’s a perennial best-seller for The Blue Oval, it’s no surprise that the Ford F-150 has also landed on all sorts of “best of” lists in recent years, including the best-selling used vehicle overall in 2021. As it turns out, used F-150 pickups are excellent values, and that point is further proven by the latest data from iSeeCars, which ranks it as one of the best 10-year-old trucks for the money. It isn’t alone in that regard either, as both the Ford Edge and Ford Expedition made the cut as two of the best decade-old SUV values as well.
Comments / 0