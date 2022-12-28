When U.S. Rep-elect Zach Nunn swears into office on Tuesday, it mark the first time since the 1950s that Iowa's D.C. delegation will be comprised of entirely Republicans. It's the result of a strong midterm election cycle for the Iowa GOP: Nunn won election to Iowa's 3rd District seat in November, ousting two-term incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne. Republican incumbents won reelection to the state's other three U.S. House seats.

